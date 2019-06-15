Sarfaraz Ahmed's uncle Mehboob Hassan talking to ANI on Saturday.
Sarfaraz Ahmed's uncle Mehboob Hassan talking to ANI on Saturday.

CWC'19: Pak skipper's uncle extends support to Men in Blue for tomorrow's clash

ANI | Updated: Jun 15, 2019 20:56 IST

Etawah (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jun 15 (ANI): On the eve of India-Pakistan match in Manchester, Sarfaraz Ahmed's uncle Mehboob Hassan on Saturday hoped for India's victory in the match and said he's sure the Men in Blue will be able to win the World Cup.
"World Cup is very important. I hope India comes out triumphant against Pakistan. Every match is important, but I just hope India comes out as the winner," Hassan told ANI.
Hassan hoped for Sarfaraz's good performance in the match. But he said Pakistan team does not have many good players. He acknowledged that Pakistan has good bowlers, but said every match cannot be won just by putting up good bowling performances.
"I wish my nephew performs well in the match. He is my nephew. It does not matter that he plays for Pakistan. In tomorrow's match, I hope he performs well. If he keeps on performing well, he can hold on to his captaincy. But the World Cup will be won by our India," Hassan said.
"Every player in the Indian team is a world-class player. Our country will be the winner of the World Cup. Pakistan's players are not well equipped to tackle every situation. Bowlers do not win you each game. The batsmen also need to step up," he added.
Hassan also hoped for the betterment of relations between India and Pakistan. He even said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is progressing.
"I wish relations between India and Pakistan improve. Our country is one of the fast developing nations. I just hope the relations between the two countries improve. Our Prime Minister Modi is doing good work. Under his leadership, the country is progressing," Hassan said.
People in Varanasi were seen offering prayers on the bank of river Ganga ahead the India-Pakistan match.

On the eve of India-Pakistan match in Manchester, Men in Blue's skipper Virat Kohli dismissed any question of pressure in playing against arch-rivals Pakistan in the World Cup.
"I don't see it a massive challenge. If you play good cricket, follow the basics better than the opposite. Then you end up winning the game. If we do our skills well that is enough. Our focus will be that and to do it consistently as it is a long tournament," Kohli said at the pre-match conference.
"The mood, atmosphere in the dressing room hasn't changed. No one game is more special or less important than others regardless of the opposition. We are the top side of the cricket we play. Our focus is on basics which make us consistent. If you don't play well on the day, the opposition can win," he added.
India has so far won two matches in the World Cup. They defeated both South Africa and Australia. Their last game against New Zealand got abandoned due to rain.
On the other hand, Pakistan has won just one match in the World Cup so far. They were able to stun tournament hosts England, but they suffered defeats at the hands of West Indies and Australia. Their match against Sri Lanka got abandoned due to rain.
India and Pakistan lock horns with each other on June 16 in Manchester. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 21:55 IST

CWC'19: Rain plays spoilsport in Afghanistan-Proteas clash

Cardiff [UK], Jun 15 (ANI): Rain played spoilsport in the ongoing World Cup match between Afghanistan and South Africa at the Sophia Gardens here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 21:44 IST

Farokh Engineer alerts India of Pak's Amir, Wahab ahead of CWC'19 clash

Manchester [UK], June 15 (ANI): Former India cricketer Farokh Engineer on Saturday alerted the Men in Blue of Pakistan fast bowlers Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz ahead of the much-awaited World Cup clash between the two teams, scheduled on June 16 at Old Trafford.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 20:58 IST

Chris Gayle is ready for India-Pak CWC'19 clash

New Delhi [India], Jun 15 (ANI): Self-proclaimed Universe Boss and West Indies batsman Chris Gayle is ready for the World Cup match between India and Pakistan, scheduled on June 16 at Old Trafford, Manchester.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 20:49 IST

India U-17 women's football team to travel to Hong Kong for exposure tour

New Delhi [India], Jun 15 (ANI): With the 2020 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup slated to be held in India, the national team will be flying to Hong Kong for an exposure tour on June 16.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 20:42 IST

David Warner presents signed jersey to net bowler Jaykishan Phala

New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): Australian opening batsman David Warner on Saturday presented a signed Aussie jersey to the new bowler Jaykishan Phala ahead of the team's match against Sri Lanka at the Oval.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 18:52 IST

Kohli dismisses question of any pressure in playing against Pakistan

Old Trafford (Manchester) [UK], Jun 15 (ANI): India captain Virat Kohli on Saturday dismiss any question of pressure in playing arch-rivals Pakistan in the World Cup cricket match on Sunday saying no one game is more special or less regardless of the opposition and that the atmosphere in the dressing

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 18:43 IST

We haven't put up a perfect game yet, says Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur

Manchester [UK], Jun 15 (ANI): On the eve of India-Pakistan match in the World Cup, Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur on Saturday said that the team has not played a perfect game yet. The coach also said if Pakistan puts all disciplines together, then they can beat anyone in the world.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 17:41 IST

I'm way down the list: Finch on Ashes selection

Dubai [UAE], Jun 15 (ANI): In spite of doing well in the white-ball cricket lately, Australia ODI captain Aaron Finch admitted his chances are blurry to make it to the squad for the Ashes, beginning August 1.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 17:16 IST

Match between India-Pak 'a final' before the final: Inzamam-ul-Haq

Manchester [UK],  Jun 15 (ANI): On the eve of India-Pakistan match in the World Cup, Inzamam-ul-Haq, the chief selector of Pakistan, on Saturday said that the match between these two sides in the World Cup is a 'final' before a final.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 16:37 IST

Carlos Brathwaite reprimanded for showing dissent to umpire's decision

Dubai [UAE], June 15 (ANI): West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite has been reprimanded for showing dissent to an umpire's decision and has received one demerit point for breaching Level One of the ICC Code of Conduct.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 16:10 IST

CWC '19: Relive these thrillers ahead of India-Pak clash

New Delhi [India], Jun 15 (ANI): Cricket matches between India and Pakistan have always been the most anticipated ones and the rivals have had many close encounters on the cricketing. The camaraderie of players from both countries continue to remain excellent, but as soon as action resumes on the p

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 16:03 IST

World Police and Fire Games: Captain Sumit Yadav to lead Asian...

New Delhi [India], Jun 15 (ANI): The World Police and Fire Games are scheduled to be held in Chengdu in China, beginning August 8, and leading the Asian Police group at the 18th edition will be Gurugram-based Captain Sumit Yadav.

Read More
iocl