India and New Zealand

CWC'19: Players to watch out in India-NZ clash

Jun 12, 2019

New Delhi [India], Jun 12 (ANI): Both India and New Zealand would aim to build on their ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019 matches win so far when they clash on June 13 at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. The battle will start at 3:00 pm (IST).

The then Indian team, Kapil Dev's devils declined the Clive Lloyd-led West Indies treble in the 1983 World Cup final at the Lord's, registering India's first-ever victory at the marquee event. 28 years later, former skipper MS Dhoni re-created history in 2011 edition at home against Sri Lanka.

Now in its 12th edition, all eyes are fixed on Virat Kohli to lift the trophy. India won both its first two World Cup 2019 matches, defeating South Africa by six wickets and Australia by 36 runs.

New Zealand, known as BlackCaps, are considered dark horse along with the West Indies in the 50-over tournament. Australian legends like Mark Waugh and Brett Lee picked up the Kiwis, the 2015 World Cup runners-up, as the fourth team to enter the semi-finals of the 2019 World Cup.

The Kiwis heavily rely on their top-order and pace bowlers to pose a threat to their opponents. New Zealand sit at the top in the World Cup 2019 standings with three wins in as many games and six points under their belt after defeating Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan, respectively. 

Jasprit Bumrah

The 25-year-old speed prodigy is considered to be a key player for India. Bumrah's unconventional high-arm action and ability to bowl with variations make him a rare bowler among the cricketing fraternity. Ranked at number one, the Indian paceman returned with figures of 2-35 and 3-61 against South Africa and Australia, respectively, in its first two World Cup matches. Apart from his wicket-taking skills, he is very economical in the death overs.

Martin Guptill

Guptill was the architect behind New Zealand's best-ever World Cup campaign in 2015, guiding the team to its maiden tournament final which they eventually lost to Australia by seven wickets. The New Zealand opener topped the tournament charts with 547 runs and scored unbeaten 237, the highest individual score at the World Cup, in the quarter-finals against West Indies. He registered three centuries, 138 against Sri Lanka, and 117 not out and 118 against Bangladesh earlier this year. The right-hander contributed an unbeaten 73 against Sri Lanka in New Zealand's first World Cup 2019 match. 

MS Dhoni

The wicket-keeper batsman Dhoni led India to its second World Cup title in 2011. The former captain has been a guiding force of the team and helped Virat Kohli during the crucial overs. In a World Cup warm-up match against Bangladesh, Dhoni smashed 113 runs off just 78 balls, which saw four boundaries and seven sixes. This knock silenced the critics who had been criticising Dhoni's performance lately. Amid the gloves controversy against South Africa, Dhoni scored much needed 34 runs to beat South Africa. In the second match against Australia, Dhoni's cameo of 14-ball 27 saw three boundaries and one six.

Ross Taylor

Taylor is the seventh Kiwi cricketer to play in his fourth and last World Cup. New Zealand depend mostly on Taylor if their top-order fails to give a good kick-start. The 35-year-old hit 54, 90 and 137 against Sri Lanka early this year. During India tour of New Zealand, Taylor smashed 93 in the third match. The right-hander scored 71 against India in a World Cup warm-up match. Taylor played a knock of 82 runs against Bangladesh in a World Cup match.

Yuzvendra Chahal

The spin leader of India is in great form as in the first World Cup match against South Africa he took four crucial wickets and provided the base for his team's victory. Chahal took two crucial wickets, which helped India stop David Warner for 56 and Glenn Maxwell for 28 in the second match against Australia.

Trent Boult

Boult had finished the 2015 edition as the tournament's joint-highest wicket-taker along with Australia's Mitchell Starc. He has become one of the most successful fast bowlers of New Zealand. Boult has picked up 21 wickets so far this year in bi-lateral series, including a five-for against India, three-wicket haul against both India and Bangladesh. During the World Cup warm-up matches, he returned with four scalps against both India and West Indies in the first and second practice game, respectively. Boult returned with two wickets in a World Cup match against Bangladesh. (ANI)

