CWC'19: Proteas' Chris Morris says 'anything can happen' in low-scoring matches

Southampton [UK], Jun 6 (ANI): After facing defeat at the hands of India on Wednesday in their World Cup clash, South African all-rounder Chris Morris said anything can happen in low-scoring matches, but it is important for the team to create chances and latch onto them.

Morris was speaking at a presser after South Africa conceded defeat by six wickets while defending their score of 227.

"You know in these low totals, anything can happen. In the first five overs, things did happen. India could have easily been 40 for three. But when the ball lands in no man's land three to four times, you cannot do much about it," Morris said at the post-match ceremony.

"If a batting lineup as good as India needs 48 overs to chase down 228, then it shows how well we really bowled," he added.

South Africa was unable to post a challenging total on the board as they were restricted to just 227 runs in the allotted fifty overs. Kagiso Rabada and Morris, in the end, added some vital runs for the Proteas to allow them to post a par score on the board.

Morris displayed good all-round performance in the match as he scored 42 runs and scalped one wicket. He, however, did not blame the pitch for such a low total by his team.

"At the end of the day, I don't really care how the pitch is, I just decide on what length I need to bowl. The wicket didn't really change much and in my opinion, the pitch was good for all 100 overs," Morris said.

In a first, South Africa, as a result of this loss, have now suffered three consecutive defeats in their World Cup matches. The team needs to win all their remaining matches to make it to the semi-finals.

"The guys are disappointed, but I know we can bounce back," Morris said.

South Africa has played three matches in this tournament in a span of one week, whereas India played their first match of the tournament on Wednesday.

Morris said that playing matches in such a quick rush has been tough on the bowlers, and asked fans to keep supporting the team despite poor results.

"I can only speak for myself, from the bowling point of view it has been tough. Stranger things have happened in a World Cup before so I would just say to the fans, keep supporting us," Morris said.

Skipper Faf Du Plessis looked uncomfortable while batting after he suffered an injury on his finger. Morris, however, said that the skipper is doing fine.

"It's still attached, I think," Morris quipped, adding, "I think he's fine, he's a tough school character, if anything were to be serious, you wouldn't have seen him on the field."

South Africa will next face West Indies on June 10. (ANI)

