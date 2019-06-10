CWC'19: Proteas-Windies clash called off due to rain

Southampton [UK], June 10 (ANI): South Africa and West Indies settled with one point each as their match in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup was called off on Monday due to steady drizzle at the Rose Bowl Cricket Stadium here.

In the entire match, only 7.3 overs were bowled. Proteas, who were batting first, were restricted to 29 for two in the 7.3 overs. Sheldon Cottrell took two wickets for Windies as he scalped the wickets of Hashim Amla and Aiden Markram.

Windies had one win and one loss going into this match whereas South Africa has lost all their three matches in the World Cup so far.

Jason Holder-led side won its opening match against Pakistan by seven wickets. The team, however, lost their next match against Australia by 15 runs.

The South African team, captained by Faf Du Plessis lost their three matches against hosts England, Bangladesh and India.

West Indies will next take on England on June 14 whereas South Africa will face Afghanistan on June 15. (ANI)

