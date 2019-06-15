CWC'19: Rain plays spoilsport in Afghanistan-Proteas clash

Cardiff [UK], Jun 15 (ANI): Rain played spoilsport in the ongoing World Cup match between Afghanistan and South Africa at the Sophia Gardens here on Saturday.

South Africa won the toss and opted to bowl first. Afghanistan got off to a steady start as openers Hazratullah Zazai and Noor Ali Zadran took their side to 33 runs without any loss.

After 5.5 overs the players walked off as rain hauled the match and the groundsmen covered the pitch.

The match resumed 25 minutes later. However, after the completion of 20 overs, rain again interrupted the play and covers were placed. At this time, Afghanistan were at 69 for the loss of two wickets.

After an hour of heavy rains, the match resumed and the number of overs per side was reduced to 48.

According to the weather predictions, there are chances that the match may get curtailed further. This World Cup edition has been hampered by inclement weather as four matches were abandoned.

While filing this story, Afghanistan were at 102 for the loss of seven wickets in 29 overs. (ANI)

