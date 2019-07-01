Singer Rihanna watching the match between West Indies and Sri Lanka (Photo/ Windies Cricket Twitter)
Singer Rihanna watching the match between West Indies and Sri Lanka (Photo/ Windies Cricket Twitter)

CWC'19: Rihanna rallies behind Men in Maroon

ANI | Updated: Jul 01, 2019 22:06 IST

Chester-le-Street [UK], July 1 (ANI): In the ongoing match between Sri Lanka and West Indies in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, Barbadian singer Rihanna was seen supporting the team from the Carribean.
Official Twitter handle of Windies Cricket tweeted Rihanna's picture from the stadium and captioned the post as "Look who came to #Rally with the #MenInMaroon today! Hey @rihanna! #CWC19 #ItsOurGame".

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh tweeted that Rihanna was enjoying the sixes hit by Chris Gayle during the match.
"Kaka I think @rihanna was happy with one six every over @henrygayle," Yuvraj tweeted.

Earlier in the tournament, singer Ed Sheeran was spotted at Lord's Cricket Stadium during the England-Australia match.
Lord's Cricket Ground's official Twitter handle had tweeted Sheeran's picture and captioned it: "Ed Sheeran is the latest celebrity to be spotted today at Lord's! We hope you enjoy your day, @edsheeran! #LoveLords #ENGvAUS".

In the match between Sri Lanka and West Indies, the latter won the toss and opted to bowl first.
Sri Lanka went on to register a challenging total of 338 runs for the loss of six wickets in the allotted fifty overs.
Top-order batsman Avishka Fernando top-scored for the team as he played a knock of 104 runs. This was Fernando's first ever century in the ODI format and he became the youngest Sri Lankan to score a century in the history of World Cup.
While filing this story, West Indies had reached the score of 119/4 after 24 overs. (ANI)

