India opener Rohit Sharma
India opener Rohit Sharma

CWC'19: Rohit Sharma on top despite India's exit

ANI | Updated: Jul 12, 2019 13:53 IST

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): Although India lost to New Zealand in the semi-final match of the ongoing Cricket World Cup on Wednesday, opening batsman Rohit Sharma is still on the top of the highest run-scorer chart.
The 32-year-old right-handed batsman has amassed 648 runs in the tournament and is leading the table despite India having ended their World Cup campaign.
He is the only batsman who has scored five centuries in the tournament and broke Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara record for scoring the most centuries in a single edition of the World Cup.
Following Sharma, David Warner (647), Shakib Al Hasan (606), Joe Root (549), and Kane Williamson (548) are at the top five positions.
India, Australia and Bangladesh are out of the competition, so the runs of Sharma, Warner, and Shakib will remain the same, whereas Root and Williamson will play in the final of the World Cup.
In the final game, if Root scores a hundred, then he will surpass Sharma and attain the top spot.
Williamson needs 101 runs to break Sharma's feat. Other than Root, Jonny Bairstow (496) and Jason Roy (426) are in the top ten of the highest run-getter list who will play the final.
In the first semi-final match, New Zealand defeated India by 18 runs. While in the second semi-final, England won against Australia by seven wickets.
England will face New Zealand in the final at Lords on July 14. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 14:02 IST

Intercontinental Cup will help team to prepare for WC...

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): Ahead of India's match against DPR Korea, assistant coach Venkatesh S on Friday stated that Intercontinental Cup will help the team to prepare for the World Cup qualifiers.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 11:58 IST

CWC'19: Will witness the maiden winner

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): In the 44 years of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup history, this edition of the tournament will witness the maiden winner.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 10:45 IST

J&K Gov expresses grief over 18-yr-old cricketer's death;...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 12 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik expressed grief over the death of 18-year-old cricketer, Jahangir Ahmad War and announced Rs 5 lakh as ex-gratia to the family on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 09:25 IST

AFCON: Tunisia defeat Madascar 3-0, proceed to semi-final

Cairo [Egypt], July 12 (ANI): Tunisia defeated Madagascar 3-0 in the quarter-final match of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on Thursday. Tunisia confirmed their semi-final birth in the tournament with the win.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 02:14 IST

CWC '19: 'Unreasonable' to criticise Virat Kohli for semi-final...

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar is of the view that criticising Indian skipper Virat Kohli for the team's defeat at the hands of New Zealand in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup semi-final is 'unreasonable'.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 00:25 IST

Jason Roy fined for expressing dissent at umpire's decision

Dubai [UAE], July 12 (ANI): England's opening batsman Jason Roy has been fined 30 per cent of his match fee after he expressed dissent at the umpire's decision during his side's semi-final clash against Australia at Edgbaston on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 00:25 IST

My heart is heavy as I'm sure yours is too: Rohit Sharma after semis loss

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): A day after losing to New Zealand in the semi-final of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, India opening batsman Rohit Sharma admitted that they failed to deliver, and thanked fans for their colossal support to the Men in Blue during the tournament.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 00:23 IST

Pernambucano wants Nabil Fekir to stay at Lyon

Leeds [UK], July 12 (ANI): Lyon's director of football Juninho Pernambucano expressed his desire of keeping Nabil Fekir but stated that it will be hard to convince the 'world champion'.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 23:19 IST

Theresa May praises England on securing CWC'19 final spot

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): UK Prime Minister Theresa May on Thursday praised England on making it to the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup final, scheduled for July 14 at Lord's.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 22:56 IST

Ezri Konsa joins Aston Villa

Birmingham [UK], July 11 (ANI): Ezri Konsa has signed a contract with Aston Villa from Brentford on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 22:38 IST

Mitchell Starc sets World Cup record

Birmingham [UK], July 11 (ANI): Australia's Mitchell Starc, on Thursday, broke all-time World Cup record as the pacer now has the most number of wickets, 27, in a single edition of a World Cup.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 22:36 IST

Serena Williams to meet Simona Halep at Wimbledon final

London [UK], July 11 (ANI): American tennis star Serena Williams stormed into her 11th Wimbledon final as she beat Barbora Strycova in straight sets on Thursday.

Read More
iocl