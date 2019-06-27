Rohit Sharma walks off after being adjudged out against West Indies
Rohit Sharma walks off after being adjudged out against West Indies

CWC'19: Rohit Sharma's dismissal sparks debate on Twitter

ANI | Updated: Jun 27, 2019 18:06 IST

New Delhi [India], Jun 27 (ANI): In the ongoing match between India and West Indies in Manchester in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, opening batsman Rohit Sharma was controversially dismissed and his dismissal sparked debate on Twitter.
Sharma was sent back to the pavilion in the sixth over of India's innings. The right-hander looked to have missed the ball but wicket-keeper Shai Hope appealed for caught-behind, on-field umpire adjudged it not out but West Indies decided to review it. The ball pitched on a good length and jagged back sharply. Rohit left a gap between bat and pad, and the ball sneaked through that.
There was confusion whether the ball hit the pad or the bat. The snick-o-meter indicated there was a clear spike, so the third umpire decided to overturn the decision and rule him out. However, this decision did not go well with the Twitter universe and many fans took to the platform to voice their dissent.
"That was not out. No conclusive evidence to overturn an onfield decision
Worst umpiring at its best #INDvsWI #RohitSharma," one fan wrote on Twitter.

"Even third umpires are on weed, Rohit Sharma was not out #WIvIND #RohitSharma," another fan tweeted.

"The third umpire took less than 10 seconds to give #RohitSharma out. Don't think he had conclusive evidence to overturn ground umpires decision. Umpiring standards r going down. Even the third umpires r making silly mistakes despite having all technology. #INDvsWI #rohitsharma," one Twitter user wrote.

"He is not out, What umpire has seen? #RohitSharma," another Twitter user wrote.

One fan wrote "Rohit Sharma has been given out quickly without any conclusive evidence.. there was a gap between ball and bat. umpiring standards @ICC #INDvWI".

In the match between India and West Indies, the former won the toss and elected to bat first.
KL Rahul scored 48 runs for the team, but yet again the middle order failed to rise to the occasion as Vijay Shankar and Kedhar Jadhav once again failed to impress with the bat.
While filing this story, India had reached the score of 174/4 in 37 overs with Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni still at the crease. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 18:11 IST

