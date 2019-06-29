Representative Image
Representative Image

CWC'19: Scuffle breaks out between Afghanistan, Pakistan fans

ANI | Updated: Jun 29, 2019 18:07 IST

Headingley [UK], Jun 29 (ANI): A scuffle broke out between Pakistan and Afghanistan fans outside Headingley Cricket Ground in Leeds after an aircraft was spotted flying in the area that unfurled a 'Justice for Balochistan' banner in the sky.
An ICC source told ANI that the "aircraft was an unauthorised" and said that Leeds air traffic will investigate the matter.
"A fight broke out between Pakistan and Afghanistan fans in Leeds after a plane was flown over the stadium which had Balochistan slogans. Apparently, it was an unauthorised plane that flew over the stadium and political messages were hung from the plane which were visible. Leeds air traffic will now investigate the matter," the ICC source said.


Before the start of the match, a few fans were seen entering into the stadium by jumping the boundary wall.
Human rights activists from the World Baloch Organisation and the Baloch Republican Party continued their campaign to highlight the dire human rights situation in Pakistan.
In their earlier initiative, roadside billboards were put up around the city of Birmingham with slogans "Help end enforced disappearances in Pakistan".
The billboards had gone up on major roads and junctions around the city including highways. This came after the city had hosted a World Cup match between Pakistan and New Zealand on June 26.
In the ongoing match between Pakistan and Afghanistan, the latter won the toss and opted to bat first.
Afghanistan has been losing wickets at regular intervals and while filing this story, the team had reached the score of 177/6 in 37.4 overs. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 18:39 IST

CWC'19: Match vs India not the toughest I will face, says Eng...

Edgbaston [UK], Jun 29 (ANI): As England gets ready to lock horns against India in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, skipper Eoin Morgan said that the match won't be the most difficult for him as he has faced tougher challenges in the past.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 16:22 IST

We believe in MS Dhoni, says Indian skipper Virat Kohli

Edgbaston [UK], Jun 29 (ANI): Ahead of the much-awaited India-England clash in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, skipper Virat Kohli backed wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni on Saturday, saying that the whole team trusts Dhoni's judgement in the middle overs.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 16:19 IST

CWC '19: Ahead of England clash, Pietersen urges India not to...

New Delhi [India], Jun 29 (ANI): As India and England get ready to lock horns in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, former England batsman Kevin Pietersen on Saturday urged the Men in Blue to not to drop out-of-form all-rounder Vijay Shankar.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 14:55 IST

You can't win championship without gays on your team, says Megan Rapinoe

Leeds [UK], Jun 29 (ANI): The USA entered the semi-finals of the ongoing FIFA Women's World Cup as they defeated hosts France 2-1 in the quarter-finals on Friday. After the win, USA striker Megan Rapinoe said her performance was extra special because it came during the LGBTQ pride month.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 13:18 IST

CWC'19: Steve Smith should bat at No. 3, says Shane Warne

New Delhi [India], Jun 29 (ANI): Former Australian cricketer Shane Warne wants Steve Smith to bat at number three in the World Cup match against New Zealand, scheduled for Saturday at the Home of Cricket, the Lord's.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 12:19 IST

It's not my best Copa America, says Lionel Messi

Leeds [UK], Jun 29 (ANI): Lionel Messi admitted that the ongoing Copa America is not his best tournament. He, however, stressed that Argentina's progress to the semi-finals was important.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 11:48 IST

CWC'19: Key players to watch out in NZ-Aus clash

New Delhi [India], Jun 29 (ANI): New Zealand would aim to beat Australia at the Home of Cricket, the Lord's, on Saturday to not only take the pole position in the standings but also secure a semi-finals berth.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 10:05 IST

CWC'19: Key players to watch out in Pak-Afghan clash

New Delhi [India], Jun 29 (ANI): Pakistan need to beat Afghanistan at Headingley on Saturday to displace England and inch closer to securing its ICC Men's Cricket World Cup semi-finals berth.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 08:45 IST

CWC'19: Indian cricketers sport away jersey ahead of England clash

New Delhi [India], Jun 29 (ANI): Orange is the new blue for Indian cricketers in their ongoing campaign at ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. The team was seen sporting away jerseys ahead of their fixture against England.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 08:02 IST

Deepti Sharma becomes fourth Indian to play KSL

South West [England], Jun 29 (ANI): All-rounder Deepti Sharma became the fourth Indian cricketer to play Kia Super League (KSL) after Western Storm signed her for the upcoming fourth and final edition of the league.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 23:01 IST

KISS rugby players receive praise from founder Achyuta Samanta

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 28 (ANI): Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) and KIIT students have received praise from founder Achyuta Samanta after the Indian women's rugby team scripted history by clinching their first ever international 15s victory against top-ranked Singapore 21-1

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 22:51 IST

CWC'19: South Africa stun Sri Lanka to secure nine-wicket victory

Durham [UK], June 28 (ANI): South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis and Hashim Amla guided the team to their second victory in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World as the Proteas overpowered Sri Lanka by nine wickets at Riverside Ground here on Friday.

Read More
iocl