CWC'19 semi-final: Alex Carey hit on chin, receives medical treatment

Birmingham [UK], July 11 (ANI): Australia wicket-keeper batsman Alex Carey on Thursday received medical treatment immediately after blood streamed down his chin during the second semi-final of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup against England at Edgbaston.

On the last ball of the eighth over, England fast bowler Jofra Archer struck Carey with the short ball. The helmet came off as Carey looked away and duck but his chin area started bleeding.

Australia won the toss and elected to bat first. The Down Under side brought in Peter Handscomb in their playing XI for injured Usman Khawaja. While England went in with the same team from their last league match.

The winner of the second semi-final will meet New Zealand in the World Cup final at Lord's on July 14. (ANI)

