Australia won the toss and chose to bat first against England. (Photo/ Cricket Australia Twitter)
CWC'19 Semi-final: Australia win toss, elect to bat first

ANI | Updated: Jul 11, 2019 14:47 IST

Birmingham [UK], July 11 (ANI): Australia won the toss and chose to bat against England in the second semi-final of the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup on Thursday.
Australia made one change in their playing XI from the last match against South Africa. Peter Handscomb comes in place of injured Usman Khawaja.
On the other hand, England are playing with the same team as in the last match.
England playing XI: Eoin Morgan (c), Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Joe Root, Jos Butler, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood.
Australia playing XI: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Peter Handscomb, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon. (ANI)

