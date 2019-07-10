CWC'19 semi-final: Dhoni can take us through, says Yuvraj Singh

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): It is not over until it is over! Hopeful Yuvraj Singh on Wednesday said veteran wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni can take India over the line against New Zealand in the first semi-final of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup at Old Trafford.

Former India cricketer Yuvraj in a tweet said experienced Dhoni can play an important role in taking out sinking India's boat against the Kiwis. He further added that under pressure middle order needs to learn how to take singles during the struggling time.

"Under pressure middle order needs to learn how to take singles and at the moment we are struggling to do that. This is why experience plays an important role, hopefully mahi can take us through," Yuvraj tweeted.



New Zealand bowling unit rattled the Indian top-order and engulfed the big-hitting likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, all cheaply for one. The Kiwis gave more dents to Men in Blue as they dismissed Dinesh Karthik (6), Rishabh Pant (32) and Hardik Pandya (32).

Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja are holding India's fort.

Earlier, New Zealand posted 239 runs for the loss of eight wickets a day after rain interrupted the match. Ross Taylor and Kane Williamson played the knocks of 74 and 67, respectively.

For India, Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the pick of bowlers as he returned with three wickets in his 10 overs quota, including one maiden over, and conceded just 43 runs. (ANI)

