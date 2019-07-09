Fans performing 'havan' and prayers at Sangam, ahead of India New Zealand semi-final clash. Photo/ANI
Fans performing 'havan' and prayers at Sangam, ahead of India New Zealand semi-final clash. Photo/ANI

CWC'19 Semi-final: Fans across country pray for India's win against New Zealand

ANI | Updated: Jul 09, 2019 12:05 IST

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 9 (ANI): As India take on New Zealand in the semi-final clash of the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup on Tuesday, cricket lovers across the country are praying for the Men in Blue's victory.
Fans offered prayers at 'Sangam' here and also laid a 'chaadar' at the dargah, ahead of India's match with New Zealand. Cricket supporters also sang the national anthem at the banks of 'Sangam' to show their love and support for the team.
In Varanasi, fans performed 'havan' and offered prayers at the Ram Janki temple for the victory of the Indian side in the match.
"As India take on New Zeland in the World Cup semis, we are here to offer prayers for the team's victory in the Ram Janaki Temple," a fan told ANI.
In Ahmedabad, budding cricketers hailed India's batting performance in the World Cup.
"Indian batsmen have to face Trent Boult defensively in the first five overs, as he has the ability to bowl in-swingers. They have to play him cautiously," young cricketer Divyesh told ANI.
"Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be the crucial players in the game. Other than that all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul have to perform well," another young cricketer Ajay told ANI.
In Kanpur, a cricket enthusiast family cheered for team India and wished them good luck ahead of their knock-out game.
"We want a team performance from our players and want India to lift the World Cup 2019 trophy," Narang family member told ANI.
In Bhubaneswar, aspiring cricketers hope that it is going to be a good match.
"It is going to be a good match. I hope India will win the match. The batting first team will have the advantage in the game. If we bat first and score massive total, we have the better chances to win the game," Vikas Raut told ANI.
India will take on New Zealand in the semi-final match later in the day. (ANI)

