CWC'19 semi-final: Good to see India's fighting spirit, says PM Modi

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lauded India's fighting spirit till the end against New Zealand in the first semi-final at the ICC Men's Cricket World at Old Trafford.

Despite a disappointing result, PM Modi in a tweet said wins and losses are part of life. He conveyed best wishes to the team for their future endeavours.

"A disappointing result, but good to see #TeamIndia's fighting spirit till the very end. India batted, bowled, fielded well throughout the tournament, of which we are very proud. Wins and losses are a part of life. Best wishes to the team for their future endeavours," PM Modi tweeted.



Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that team India are deserving of love and respect. He also congratulated New Zealand for booking their World Cup final seat.

"Though they're a billion broken hearts tonight, Team India, you put up a great fight and are deserving of our love & respect. Congratulations to New Zealand on their well earned win, that gives them a place in the World Cup final," Gandhi wrote.



New Zealand ended India's campaign at the World Cup as they defeated the Men in Blue by 18 runs. India got off to a horrendous start while chasing a moderate target of 240 on the reserve day. The Kiwi bowlers rattled the top-order of India. Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni rebuilt the innings and added 116 runs.

Trent Boult changed the match contours as he dismissed Jadeja. Towards the end when the onus was on Dhoni, Martin Guptill pulled off a close run out. India were bundled out on 221. Earlier, Ross Taylor and Kane Williamson helped New Zealand post 239 runs for the loss of eight wickets in a rain-hit innings after electing to bat. (ANI)

