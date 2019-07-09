CWC'19 Semi-final: Hema Malini wishes 'all the best' to team India

New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): Hema Malini, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Mathura, on Tuesday cheered for India and wished the team luck, ahead of their semi-final clash against New Zealand in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

She said that the Men in Blue are smart and wonderful, and will bring home the World Cup.

"I wish our Indian cricket team all the best. I know they all are smart and wonderful boys. I am sure they will do their best. I pray that they bring the World Cup," BJP MP Hema Malini told ANI.

India have won the World Cup twice- 1983 and 2011- whereas New Zealand have never lifted the trophy.

The Indian squad finished the group stage at the top of the standings with 15 points, whereas New Zealand finished fourth with 11 from nine matches each.

India entered the semi-finals with winning momentum behind their back as they won their last two matches. On the other hand, the Kiwi side have lost their last two matches and they would look to change their fortunes around.

India will take on New Zealand in the first semi-final match of the World Cup later in the day. (ANI)

