New Zealand's Ross Taylor getting run out
New Zealand's Ross Taylor getting run out

CWC'19 semi-final: New Zealand post 239/8 against India

ANI | Updated: Jul 10, 2019 15:41 IST

Manchester [New Zealand], July 10 (ANI): The tail-enders dragged New Zealand to post 239 for the loss of eight against India in the first semi-final of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup at Old Trafford on Wednesday.
Picking up from where they left a day after rain halted the match, New Zealand added 28 runs to the scoreboard to finish their 50-over quota.
Lone warrior Ross Taylor and Tom Latham, who were stranded on 67 and three after 46.1 overs due to rain interruption, tried to carry the innings. However, Ravindra Jadeja run out Taylor (74) off Jasprit Bumrah on the last ball of 48th over.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar continued his momentum and got rid of Latham (10) and Matt Henry (1). Trent Boult and Mitchell Santer remained unbeaten on three and nine, respectively.
Earlier, skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bat first on Tuesday. Bhuvneshwar Kumar opened the innings with the new ball and appealed for a leg-before on the very first delivery to Martin Guptill. India lost its review on replay it clearly showed that the ball missed the leg stump. Bhuvneshwar and Jasprit Bumrah kept the things tight for batsmen and did not let the Kiwis open their arms.
In the fourth over, Bumrah struck for India as Guptill (1) gave a catch to Virat Kohli at second slip. Williamson came out and along with Henry Nicholls rebuild the innings, adding 68 for the first wicket. Indian bowlers made no mistake in leaking runs. Ravindra Jadeja gave another hiccup to New Zealand as he bowled Nicholls (28), reducing New Zealand to 69/2 after 18.2 overs.
Williamson found support in Taylor and the duo played aggressive shots with caution, knowing the onus was on them. Williamson smoothly completed his half-century from 79 balls. On the second ball of the 36th over, Yuzvendra Chahal got the major breakthrough for India as he dismissed Williamson for a well-compiled 67. The Kiwi skipper gave a catch to Jadeja at point, leaving New Zealand at 134/3.
There were some misfieldings by the Indians, however, Hardik Pandya covered up for the Men in Blue as he removed James Neesham (12). Bhuvneshwar returned and got Colin de Grandhomme (16) caught behind, reducing New Zealand to 200/5 after 44.4 overs.
For India, Bhuvneshwar was the pick of bowlers as he returned with three wickets in his 10 overs quota and gave away just 43 runs. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 17:21 IST

CWC'19 semi-final: Manjrekar backs Kohli's decision of sending...

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar on Wednesday backed captain Virat Kohli's decision to send Hardik Pandya ahead of MS Dhoni against New Zealand in the first semi-final of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 15:02 IST

AIFF President Praful Patel applauds Indian Women's football team

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): All India Football Federation (AIFF), President Praful Patel applauded Indian Women's team on Tuesday and stated that AIFF is proud of the women's team performance.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 14:05 IST

PM Modi lauds Dutee Chand for winning gold in World University Games

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed sprinter Dutee Chand for winning the women's 100 m gold in the World University Games at Naples in Italy.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 13:37 IST

Sunil Gavaskar turns 70

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): As former India batsman Sunil Gavaskar turns 70 today, fans and cricketers flooded the social-media with wishes for the veteran.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 11:23 IST

Chris Wilder signs three-year extension with Sheffield United as manager

Sheffield [UK], July 10 (ANI): Chris Wilder signed a new three-year deal with Sheffield United as manager ahead of Premier League on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 09:05 IST

Prez Kovind congratulates Dutee Chand for winning gold in World...

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind congratulated sprinter Dutee Chand on Wednesday for winning women's 100m gold in the ongoing World University Games in Naples.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 02:04 IST

Dutee Chand wins gold in World University Games

Napoli [Italy], July 10 (ANI): Sprinter Dutee Chand won the 100m gold medal on Tuesday (local time) in the ongoing World University Games in Napoli.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 00:44 IST

Ind-NZ clash postponed: Break would help India, says Monty Panesar

Manchester [UK], July 10 (ANI): After India's World Cup semi-final clash against New Zealand was moved to the reserve day due to rain at Old Trafford on Tuesday, England spinner Monty Panesar opined that the break would benefit India.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 23:54 IST

Representing country a bigger deal than winning IPL: Proteas coach

Cape Town [South Africa], July 9 (ANI): South Africa coach Ottis Gibson said that international cricket remains the pinnacle and representing the country is a bigger deal than winning the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 23:54 IST

Semi-final confusion may lead to empty seats in Edgbaston

London [UK], July 9 (ANI): As England and Australia get ready to lock horns in the semi-final of the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World, there are reports doing the rounds that empty seats can be seen in Edgbaston for the match between the arch-rivals.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 23:19 IST

Handscomb to play semi-final against England: Justin Langer

New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): Australia's head coach Justin Langer on Tuesday confirmed batsman Peter Handscomb will play the semi-final match against England in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 23:19 IST

Jay Rodriguez joins Burnley on two-year contract

Burnley [UK], July 9 (ANI): Jay Rodriguez has signed a two-year deal with Burnley on Tuesday, making a move from West Bromwich.

Read More
iocl