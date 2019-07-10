CWC'19 semi-final: New Zealand post 239/8 against India

Manchester [New Zealand], July 10 (ANI): The tail-enders dragged New Zealand to post 239 for the loss of eight against India in the first semi-final of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Picking up from where they left a day after rain halted the match, New Zealand added 28 runs to the scoreboard to finish their 50-over quota.

Lone warrior Ross Taylor and Tom Latham, who were stranded on 67 and three after 46.1 overs due to rain interruption, tried to carry the innings. However, Ravindra Jadeja run out Taylor (74) off Jasprit Bumrah on the last ball of 48th over.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar continued his momentum and got rid of Latham (10) and Matt Henry (1). Trent Boult and Mitchell Santer remained unbeaten on three and nine, respectively.

Earlier, skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bat first on Tuesday. Bhuvneshwar Kumar opened the innings with the new ball and appealed for a leg-before on the very first delivery to Martin Guptill. India lost its review on replay it clearly showed that the ball missed the leg stump. Bhuvneshwar and Jasprit Bumrah kept the things tight for batsmen and did not let the Kiwis open their arms.

In the fourth over, Bumrah struck for India as Guptill (1) gave a catch to Virat Kohli at second slip. Williamson came out and along with Henry Nicholls rebuild the innings, adding 68 for the first wicket. Indian bowlers made no mistake in leaking runs. Ravindra Jadeja gave another hiccup to New Zealand as he bowled Nicholls (28), reducing New Zealand to 69/2 after 18.2 overs.

Williamson found support in Taylor and the duo played aggressive shots with caution, knowing the onus was on them. Williamson smoothly completed his half-century from 79 balls. On the second ball of the 36th over, Yuzvendra Chahal got the major breakthrough for India as he dismissed Williamson for a well-compiled 67. The Kiwi skipper gave a catch to Jadeja at point, leaving New Zealand at 134/3.

There were some misfieldings by the Indians, however, Hardik Pandya covered up for the Men in Blue as he removed James Neesham (12). Bhuvneshwar returned and got Colin de Grandhomme (16) caught behind, reducing New Zealand to 200/5 after 44.4 overs.

For India, Bhuvneshwar was the pick of bowlers as he returned with three wickets in his 10 overs quota and gave away just 43 runs. (ANI)

