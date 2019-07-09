New Zealand won the toss and choose to bat first. (Photo/BCCI Twitter)
CWC'19 Semi-final: New Zealand win toss, choose to bat first

ANI | Updated: Jul 09, 2019 14:54 IST

Manchester [UK], July 9 (ANI): New Zealand on Tuesday won the toss and chose to bat first against India in the first semi-final match of the ongoing ICC men's Cricket World Cup.
Virat Kohli led-side made one change in their playing XI from the last match against Sri Lanka. They brought in Yuzvendra Chahal in place of Kuldeep Yadav.
On the other hand, New Zealand also tweaked their side with Lockie Ferguson replacing Tim Southee.
India playing XI: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Rishab Pant, MS Dhoni (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah.
New Zealand playing XI: Kane Williamson(C), Martin Guptill, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Latham (wk), Jimmy Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.
Rain has been forecast in during the match. (ANI)

