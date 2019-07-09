CWC'19 Semi-final: Overcast conditions at Manchester ahead of India-New Zealand clash

Manchester [UK], July 9 (ANI): The sky is overcast with dark grey clouds at Old Trafford- the venue of India-New Zealand clash as the first semi-final of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, scheduled to be played later on Tuesday.

If weather predictions about Manchester are to be believed, it could well be another washed out game between India-New Zealand as rain is expected in the match.

In the league stage also, the clash between both the teams was washed out due to rain.

There is a possibility of gloomy weather as rains were close to the venue in the morning. However, it could be drier by the afternoon. The match will take place but there are expectations of some delays and interruptions.

"The weather could be playing a part for India against New Zealand. It is going to be gloomy as there is rain close by Old Trafford. It looks slightly going to be rainy, drizzly, on and off for the morning," the Met Office told ANI.

"It does look a bit drier for the afternoon. We should get a game on but expect interruptions, expect some delay. It's going to be humid as well and overcast. The ball could be swinging around if you are going it's not going to be warm," the forecast added.

India finished at the top on the World Cup standings with 15 points from nine fixtures, while New Zealand settled in the fourth position with 11 points from nine matches. (ANI)

