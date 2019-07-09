Dark grey clouds at Old Trafford, Manchester, ahead of India-New Zealand semi-final
Dark grey clouds at Old Trafford, Manchester, ahead of India-New Zealand semi-final

CWC'19 Semi-final: Overcast conditions at Manchester ahead of India-New Zealand clash

ANI | Updated: Jul 09, 2019 14:11 IST

Manchester [UK], July 9 (ANI): The sky is overcast with dark grey clouds at Old Trafford- the venue of India-New Zealand clash as the first semi-final of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, scheduled to be played later on Tuesday.
If weather predictions about Manchester are to be believed, it could well be another washed out game between India-New Zealand as rain is expected in the match.
In the league stage also, the clash between both the teams was washed out due to rain.
There is a possibility of gloomy weather as rains were close to the venue in the morning. However, it could be drier by the afternoon. The match will take place but there are expectations of some delays and interruptions.
"The weather could be playing a part for India against New Zealand. It is going to be gloomy as there is rain close by Old Trafford. It looks slightly going to be rainy, drizzly, on and off for the morning," the Met Office told ANI.
"It does look a bit drier for the afternoon. We should get a game on but expect interruptions, expect some delay. It's going to be humid as well and overcast. The ball could be swinging around if you are going it's not going to be warm," the forecast added.
India finished at the top on the World Cup standings with 15 points from nine fixtures, while New Zealand settled in the fourth position with 11 points from nine matches. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 16:19 IST

Calmness behind Kohli's captaincy is Dhoni: Monty Panesar

Manchester [UK], July 9 (ANI): Former England spinner Monty Panesar believes the calmness behind India captain Virat Kohli is veteran wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 14:54 IST

CWC'19 Semi-final: New Zealand win toss, choose to bat first

Manchester [UK], July 9 (ANI): New Zealand on Tuesday won the toss and chose to bat first against India in the first semi-final match of the ongoing ICC men's Cricket World Cup.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 14:41 IST

CWC'19 Semi-final: Old Trafford to be 'no fly zone' for...

Manchester [UK], July 9 (ANI): As India lock horns with New Zealand in the first semi-final of the World Cup on Tuesday, the airspace over Old Trafford, the venue of the match, will remain closed.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 14:17 IST

CWC'19 Semi-final: Hema Malini wishes 'all the best' to team India

New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): Hema Malini, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Mathura, on Tuesday cheered for India and wished the team luck, ahead of their semi-final clash against New Zealand in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 13:36 IST

CWC'19 Semi-final: Relive last five ODIs between India-New Zealand

New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): As India take on New Zealand in the semi-final clash of the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup on Tuesday, let us look at the last five ODIs between both the teams.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 12:34 IST

CWC'19: Sports Minister sends good wishes to team India for semi-final

New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): Union Sports Minister, Kiren Rijiju said that he has sent the good wishes to the Indian cricket team on Tuesday, ahead of their semi-final clash against New Zealand in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 12:09 IST

Cricket West Indies announces player contracts for 2019-20

Saint John's [Antigua], July 9 (ANI): Cricket West Indies (CWI) have announced player contracts for the 2019-20 season on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 12:05 IST

CWC'19 Semi-final: Fans across country pray for India's win...

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 9 (ANI): As India take on New Zealand in the semi-final clash of the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup on Tuesday, cricket lovers across the country are praying for the Men in Blue's victory.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 10:49 IST

CWC'19: Ravi Shastri lauds India's performance ahead of semis

New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): India head coach, Ravi Shastri, lauded team India's performance ahead of the India-New Zealand semi-final match on Tuesday in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 10:01 IST

Chattisgarh: Specially-abled Toran wins 3 medals at World Yoga...

Mahasamund (Chattisgarh) [India], July 9 (ANI): Specially-abled boy, Toran Yadav won three medals at 4th World Yoga Festival and Championship, held at Bulgaria recently.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 02:09 IST

BCCI acting president CK Khanna lauds Men in Blue's consistency

Manchester [UK], July 9 (ANI): As India and New Zealand get ready to lock horns in the semi-final of the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) acting president CK Khanna lauded the team's performance in the group stage and he hoped that the side would p

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 02:07 IST

Intercontinental Cup: Syria defeat DPR Korea 5-2

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 9 (ANI): Syria defeated DPR Korea 5-2 in the second match of the Intercontinental Cup on Monday at the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad.

Read More
iocl