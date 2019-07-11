CWC'19 semi-final: Smith lifts Australia, sets 224 target against England

Birmingham [UK], July 11 (ANI): Steve Smith helped Australia to set up 224 runs target against England in the second semi-final of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup at Edgbaston on Thursday.

Australia got off to a horrendous start after electing to bat first. The Down Under side lost its openers Aaron Finch and David Warner inside three overs, leaving Australia at 10/2.

England fast bowler Jofra Archer got the breakthrough as Finch got leg-before for a duck. Pacer Chris Woakes added to the misery as he dismissed Warner (9), who was caught by Jonny Bairstow at second slip. Woakes returned and bowled Peter Handscomb (4), reducing Australia to 14/3.

Smith and Alex Carey rebuild the innings, adding 103 runs for the fourth wicket. On the last ball of the eighth over, Archer struck Carey with the short ball. The helmet came off as Carey looked away and duck but his chin area started bleeding and received immediate medical treatment.

England again put Australia under pressure as legspinner Adil Rashid sent Carey back to the pavilion in the 30th over. Carey, who was four shy fifty, gave a catch to substitute fielder James Vince. In the same over, Marcus Stoinis got leg-before for a two-ball duck, leaving Australia at 118/5.

For a brief period of time, Smith found support in Glenn Maxwell as the duo stitched 39 runs. However, Archer again injected tense vibes in the Australian dressing room as he dismissed Maxwell (22). Rashid joined the party as he got rid of Pat Cummins (6).

Smith and Mitchell Starc took Australia past the 200-run mark with their 51-run partnership. Soon after, in the 48th over, wicket-keeper Jos Buttler broke the Australian backbone as he run out Smith for a well-compiled 85. In the same over, Starc followed Smith back to the pavilion as Woakes got Starc (29) caught behind.

On the final ball of the penultimate over, Mark Wood got his first wicket in his 50th ODI as he bowled Jason Behrendorff (1). Australia folded on 223. For England, Woakes was the pick of bowlers as he returned with three wickets in his eight overs and conceded just 20 runs. (ANI)

