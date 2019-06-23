CWC'19: Shami bowls Twitter with his hat-trick exploit against Afghanistan

Southampton [Afghanistan], Jun 22 (ANI): Mohammad Shami on Saturday took a hat-trick in the nail-biting final over to help India register an 11-run win against Afganistan in the World Cup match at Rose Bowl.

Shami has become the second Indian to take a hat-trick in the 50-over tournament after former pacer Chetan Sharma, who bagged the hat-trick against New Zealand during the 1987 edition.

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif took to Twitter to congratulate Shami and also added that Afghanistan has won new fans today.

"Afghanistan won a lot of new fans today. Played superbly and India were lucky to win this.any congratulations to @MdShami11 on a World Cup Hat-trick #INDvAFG," Kaif said.



Former cricketer Virender Sehwag lauded Shami for saving the match. Similar to Kaif, Sehwag too heaped praises on Afghanistan for their efforts.

"We won but an outstanding effort from Afghanistan. They can be very proud. Bumrah and Shami saved it for India in the end. Congratulations to @MdShami11 on the Hat-trick. #INDvAFG," Sehwag said.



Ayushmann Khurrana in a poetic tweet lauded Shami, saying, "Ajj Shami India pher jitt gaya," which translates to this evening, India won again.



"Shami Shami Shami - World Cup #HatTrick #IndiaWins Congratulations," Riteish Deshmukh tweeted.



In a tweet, Cricket World Cup said, "SHAMI WINS IT WITH A HAT-TRICK!"



One Twitter user posted a picture of a baby celebrating Shami's spell, saying, "yes yes yes Shami u beauty."



Another user praised Shami and wrote, "Bow down to the man, what a bowler - Shami."



IPL-franchise Mumbai Indians said, "HATS OFF TO THE HAT-TRICK HERO Mohammad Shami has a @cricketworldcup hat-trick in his first #CWC19 outing."



The win against Afghanistan marks India's 50th victory in the World Cup history. India will next take on West Indies on June 27. (ANI)

