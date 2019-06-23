India pacer Mohammed Shami
India pacer Mohammed Shami

CWC'19: Shami bowls Twitter with his hat-trick exploit against Afghanistan

ANI | Updated: Jun 22, 2019 23:56 IST

Southampton [Afghanistan], Jun 22 (ANI): Mohammad Shami on Saturday took a hat-trick in the nail-biting final over to help India register an 11-run win against Afganistan in the World Cup match at Rose Bowl.
Shami has become the second Indian to take a hat-trick in the 50-over tournament after former pacer Chetan Sharma, who bagged the hat-trick against New Zealand during the 1987 edition.
Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif took to Twitter to congratulate Shami and also added that Afghanistan has won new fans today.
"Afghanistan won a lot of new fans today. Played superbly and India were lucky to win this.any congratulations to @MdShami11 on a World Cup Hat-trick #INDvAFG," Kaif said.

Former cricketer Virender Sehwag lauded Shami for saving the match. Similar to Kaif, Sehwag too heaped praises on Afghanistan for their efforts.
"We won but an outstanding effort from Afghanistan. They can be very proud. Bumrah and Shami saved it for India in the end. Congratulations to @MdShami11 on the Hat-trick. #INDvAFG," Sehwag said.

Ayushmann Khurrana in a poetic tweet lauded Shami, saying, "Ajj Shami India pher jitt gaya," which translates to this evening, India won again.

"Shami Shami Shami - World Cup #HatTrick #IndiaWins Congratulations," Riteish Deshmukh tweeted.

In a tweet, Cricket World Cup said, "SHAMI WINS IT WITH A HAT-TRICK!"

One Twitter user posted a picture of a baby celebrating Shami's spell, saying, "yes yes yes Shami u beauty."

Another user praised Shami and wrote, "Bow down to the man, what a bowler - Shami."

IPL-franchise Mumbai Indians said, "HATS OFF TO THE HAT-TRICK HERO Mohammad Shami has a @cricketworldcup hat-trick in his first #CWC19 outing."

The win against Afghanistan marks India's 50th victory in the World Cup history. India will next take on West Indies on June 27. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 23, 2019 02:33 IST

CWC'19: Williamson guides NZ to 5-run win over Windies

Manchester [UK], Jun 23 (ANI): Swashbuckling skipper Kane Williamson's powerful innings of 148 runs guided New Zealand to a five-run win over West Indies in the World Cup match at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 23, 2019 01:51 IST

CWC'19: Twitteraties praise Mohammad Nabi's efforts against India

Southampton [UK], Jun 23 (ANI): The World Cup match against India was heartbreaking for Afganistan, especially because Mohammad Nabi took his side so close to what could have been their first win in the tournament. However, Mohammad Shami dismissed Nabi for 52 in the final over dashing Afghanistan's h

Read More

Updated: Jun 23, 2019 01:32 IST

CWC'19: Credit goes to bowlers for defending small total, says...

Southampton [UK], Jun 23 (ANI): India batting all-rounder Kedar Jadhav credited the bowlers for defending a small target of 225 against Afghanistan at Rose Bowl on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 23:36 IST

India wins thriller against Afghanistan, congratulations pour in...

New Delhi [India], Jun 22 (ANI): India registered a thrilling 11-run win against Afghanistan in the ongoing ICC Men's World Cup on Saturday at the Rose Bowl Cricket Stadium in Southampton.

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 23:33 IST

CWC'19: India win a thriller, beat Afghanistan by 11 runs

Southampton [UK], June 22 (ANI): Mohammed Shami's hat-trick in the last over of the match helped India maintain their winning streak in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup as they defeated Afghanistan by 11 runs at the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 22:41 IST

CWC'19: Morale of Pak still high, says Sarfaraz Ahmed

Lahore [Pakistan], June 22 (ANI): Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed on Saturday admitted there was psychological pressure on him after losing to India in the World Cup match.

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 22:03 IST

CWC'19: Bumrah lifts India with inspiring spell, Twitterati in awe

New Delhi [India], Jun 22 (ANI): Jasprit Bumrah bagged two wickets in a maiden over in the ongoing World Cup match against Afghanistan at Rose Bowl in Southampton. As inspiring spell by the fast bowler brought India back in the match, former cricketers and IPL franchises lauded him on Twitter.

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 21:08 IST

South Africa still keeping their semi-finals hope alive

Cape Town [South Africa], June 22 (ANI): Despite sitting on the eighth position on the points table in the World Cup, South Africa batsman Aiden Markram is still not losing hope of his team qualifying in the semi-finals, saying that they never felt to be down and out.

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 20:36 IST

SAI lauds Indian women's hockey team on securing place in FIH...

New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): The Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Saturday congratulated Indian women's hockey team on securing the berth in the FIH Olympic Qualifiers.

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 20:34 IST

Afghanistan fan proves cricket will always be a gentleman sport

New Delhi [India], Jun 22 (ANI): As cricketers from India and Afghanistan are busy battling it out on the field in their ongoing match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, one Afghanistan fan proved that cricket will always be a gentleman sport.

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 19:09 IST

Dhoni fails to impress against Afghanistan, faces criticism

New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): After India wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni failed to display a convincing performance against Afghanistan in the World Cup on Saturday, fans took no time to criticise the 37-year- old severely for his slow inning.

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 19:05 IST

Indian women's hockey team secure berth in FIH Olympic Qualifiers

Hiroshima [Japan], Jun 22 (ANI): Indian women's hockey team on Saturday secured their place in the FIH Olympic Qualifiers 2019 after defeating Chile 4-2 in the semi-finals of the FIH Women's Series Finals at the Hiroshima Hockey Stadium.

Read More
iocl