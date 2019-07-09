CWC'19: Sports Minister sends good wishes to team India for semi-final

New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday sent good wishes to the Indian cricket team, ahead of their semi-final clash against New Zealand in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

"I have sent my good wishes to the Indian cricket team and I am hopeful they will perform well," Rijiju told ANI.

India have won the World Cup twice (1983 and 2011) whereas New Zealand are yet to lift the trophy.

The Men in Blue finished the group stage at the top of the standings with 15 points, whereas New Zealand finished fourth with 11 from nine matches each.

India would enter the semi-finals with winning momentum behind their back as they won their last two matches. On the other hand, the Kiwi side have lost their last two matches and they would look to change their fortunes around.

India will take on New Zealand in the semi-final match later in the day. (ANI)

