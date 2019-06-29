Former Australia cricketer Shane Warne
Former Australia cricketer Shane Warne

CWC'19: Steve Smith should bat at No. 3, says Shane Warne

ANI | Updated: Jun 29, 2019 13:20 IST

New Delhi [India], Jun 29 (ANI): Former Australian cricketer Shane Warne wants Steve Smith to bat at number three in the World Cup match against New Zealand, scheduled for Saturday at the Home of Cricket, the Lord's.
In the seven matches so far, Smith has been batting at number four and sometimes even further down the order, at number six.
Warner, in a tweet, advised Australia to send Smith at number three. The former cricketer further said that Shaun Marsh should replace Usman Khawaja in the lineup and bat at number four.
"GL to the Aussies against our kiwi friends today. Changes for me are. Smith to bat at number 3 no matter what & S Marsh in for Khawaja & to bar at 4. That is Australia's best side & a side for all conditions too. Agree followers? May the best team win @Bazmccullum @SPFleming7," Warne tweeted.Defending champions Australia have already qualified for the semi-finals. The team sit in the pole position on the World Cup standings with 12 points from seven matches.
David Warner and Aaron Finch are in superb form as they hold the first and second place in the highest run-scorer table with 500 and 496 runs, respectively.
In the bowling department, Mitchell Starc leads the most wickets taken list with 19 wickets under his belt. (ANI)

