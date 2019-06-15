CWC'19: This is how Tendulka's fan Sudhir is rooting for India in England

Manchester [UK], June 15 (ANI): Ahead of the much-awaited India and Pakistan clash, famous Indian supporter Sudhir Gautam is cheering for his team, blowing a conch shell.

"Whoever will play better cricket, will win the match and as a fan, I can only cheer for my team," Gautam told ANI.

According to Sudhir, India is the best team in the world.

Body painted in tri-colour, 'Miss-U Tendulkar 10' written on chest, India on forehead and Indian map on top of his head, this is how Gautam readies up for every match that India play.

The 38-year-old resident of Bihar's Muzaffarpur makes his presence at the venue of almost every match that India play. Also known as Sudya, he is an ardent fan of Sachin Tendulkar.

After master-blaster's retirement, he ensures to be at the stadium and flashes 'Miss you Tendulkar' on his chest and the digit 10, the jersey number that Tendular would wear.

In 50 over World Cup history, India had never lost to Pakistan and will look to continue the trend in the ongoing ICC Men's World Cup on Sunday. India had not lost any game in the three matches played so far, the last match against New Zealand was got abandoned due to rain.

Virat Kohli led side will face Pakistan on June 16 at Old Trafford. (ANI)

