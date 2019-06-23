West Indian batsman Carlos Brathwaite celebrating after scoring century
West Indian batsman Carlos Brathwaite celebrating after scoring century

CWC'19: Twitter applaud Carlos Brathwaite inning against New Zealand

ANI | Updated: Jun 23, 2019 13:34 IST

New Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI): In a cliff-hanger clash between West Indies and New Zealand on Saturday, the latter won by 5 runs. But the knock of Carlos Brathwaite was applauded by the Twitterati.
Brathwaite hammered Matt Henry for 25 runs to inch closer to victory. West Indies needed eight runs from just 12 balls. In the penultimate over, Brathwaite ran for double on the fourth ball off James Neesham to complete his century, however, on the last delivery of the second last over as Brathwaite tried to go for a six, he was caught by Boult at long-on which left the stadium in shocking silence and West Indies folded on 286. He played a knock of 101 off 82 balls.
England's all-rounder Ben Stokes took to Twitter and wrote a congratulatory message to Brathwaite, "First it was Virat now it's @TridentSportsX is clogging up my mentions, I wonder why???that was a unbelievable innings Carlos thought it was going to be a repeat of 2016 in Kolkata...how good was that game by the way."

Former Indian batsman Virender Sehwag wrote, "Carlos Brathwaite! What a 100, so near yet so far but an innings to remember for a long long time. World Cup is truly alive now #WIvNZ."


An apex body of cricket tweeted that Brathwaite played the greatest knock of World Cup history.


Some other Twitter users praised Brathwaite on his magnificent inning.


West Indies will next play against India on June 27. (ANI)

