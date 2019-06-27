CWC'19: Twitter applauds Dhoni's last over heroics against West Indies

New Delhi [India], Jun 27 (ANI): In the ongoing match between India and West Indies in Manchester in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni smashed 16 runs in the final over of India's innings to take the team score over the 260-run mark.

Dhoni who was batting cautiously throughout the innings, brought out big shots in the final over and he smashed Windies bowler Oshane Thomas for two maximums and one four.

The 37-year-old Dhoni was criticised by cricket fans for his slow innings against Afghanistan. The right-handed batsman came under scrutiny by many former players for his approach. But Dhoni's unbeaten knock of 56 runs against Windies had Twitter applauding his gutsy effort.

"What an end to the innings !! When even the advertisement is celebrating and endorsing the man himself !! DHONI #INDvsWI," one fan wrote.



One Twitter user wrote, "Dhoni and his finishing touch to the game remain the same".



"Once a legend, always a legend #Dhoni," one Twitter user wrote.



One cricket fan wrote, "Dhoni's last Ball six and Kohli's Celebration, Treat To watch".



"#Dhoni knows what to do.. 16 runs off the last over.. His critics can keep quiet and let him play his game in the #ICCWorldCup2019 #InDhoniWeTrust," another Twitter user wrote.



In the match between India and West Indies, Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni guided India to a score of 268 runs for the loss of seven wickets in the allotted fifty overs.

Kohli played a knock of 72 runs whereas Dhoni remained unbeaten on 56. Kemar Roach took the maximum wickets for West Indies as he scalped three wickets.

If India goes on to win their match against West Indies, they will have 11 points from six points and they will most likely be through to the knock-out stage of the tournament. (ANI)

