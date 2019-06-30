India batsman Rishabh Pant
India batsman Rishabh Pant

CWC'19: Twitterati applauds on Pant's debut in World Cup

ANI | Updated: Jun 30, 2019 16:45 IST

Birmingham [UK], June 30 (ANI): Inclusion of aggressive India batsman Rishab Pant in the side against England in the highly anticipated match was praised by Twitterati on Sunday.
Pant replaced the injured Shikhar Dhawan in the squad who was ruled out of the World Cup due to his thumb injury.
On June 12, wicket-keeper batsman Pant was called in as a back up for injured Dhawan. During the India-Pakistan clash on June 16, Dhawan was rested while KL Rahul opened along with Rohit Sharma and at number four Vijay Shankar played.
Although in the last three matches Shankar was given nod ahead of the Pant, Shankar sustained a toe niggle before the game against England so Pant got his name in the playing XI. Shankar scored 58 runs and bagged two wickets in three games.
The 21-year-old playing his debut game in the World Cup was in the great form in the recent edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Pant scored the 488 runs in the 16 matches. He had the big-hitting capabilities which make him crucial in the death overs.
Pant's inclusion in the side was praised by many on Twitter.
Cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle wrote, "So India confident enough to go with 5 bowlers and a bit of Jadhav and that means Vijay Shanker's utility is a bit reduced. Huge opportunity for Rishabh Pant. No 4 for your country is such a privilege. I hope he goes well."

Former India pacer Rudra Pratap Singh took to Twitter and wrote, "Time to spread your wings and flyboy, best wishes on a big opportunity which knocks at your door, make it count Rishab Pant."

Pant's IPL franchise Delhi Capitals wished him luck for his World Cup debut.


Earlier, Former English batsman Kevin Pietersen urged skipper Virat Kohli and head coach Ravi Shashtri that do not drop Shankar as he is adjusting with the conditions well.

India are playing in their away jersey in the ongoing match against England at Edgbaston. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 18:01 IST

CWC'19: Rahul leaves field, Jadeja comes as substitute

Birmingham [UK], June 30 : Indian opener KL Rahul has gone out of the field in the ongoing match between India and England as he landed on his back in an attempt to take a catch on the boundary line.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 17:10 IST

National level boxer Suman Kumari who was assaulted, thanks ...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 30 (ANI): National level boxer Suman Kumari who was allegedly assaulted by 3 men at Mominpur in Kolkata, thanked Kolkata Police for their swift action on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 15:34 IST

Thiago Silva wants Neymar to stay in PSG

Leeds [UK], June 30 (ANI): As the rumours regarding Neymar departing from Paris Saint-Germain are proliferating, his team-mate Thiago Silva said that he wants the 27-year-old to stay.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 14:58 IST

CWC'19: England won toss, opt to bat first against India

Birmingham [UK], June 30 (ANI): England won the toss and opted to bat first against India in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup at Edgbaston here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 13:55 IST

Messi is the greatest player in history: Thiago Silva

Leeds [UK], June 30 (ANI): Ahead of Brazil's clash against Argentina in Copa America semi-final, former Brazilian footballer Thiago Silva hailed Lionel Messi as the 'greatest player history'.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 12:44 IST

Mitchell Starc prioritising Cup over records

Melbourne [Australia], June 30 (ANI): Despite being on the brink of surpassing legendary Australia bowler Glenn McGrath's World Cup record, pacer Mitchell Star said that scripting the feat would not mean much to him if his side does not win the trophy.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 11:48 IST

Angel Di Maria backs Messi's Copa America score

Leeds [UK], June 30 (ANI): Although Argentina star Lionel Messi has not been able to score many goals in the Copa America, he got backing from his team-mate Angel Di Maria, who said that the 32-year old is giving his everything and doing very well.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 11:10 IST

CWC'19: Key players to watch during India-England clash

New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI): Two top of the table teams in the ICC's one-day international rankings, India and England, are set to vie each other in an ineluctable World Cup clash on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 10:20 IST

Hyderabad: Budding cricketer seeks aid from govt to represent India

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 30 (ANI): With an aim to play for India one day, Syed Abdul Aziz, a budding cricketer, is awaiting financial support from the government as the 17-year old's family is finding it hard to make ends meet.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 08:23 IST

J-K: First blind cricket tournament organised in Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 30 (ANI): For the first time in Kashmir, a cricket tournament has been organised for the visually-impaired players.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 02:11 IST

CWC'19: Australia thrash New Zealand by 86 runs

Lords [UK], June 30 (ANI): Australia thrashed New Zealand by 86 runs in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 01:21 IST

CWC'19: ICC issues statement on scuffle between Afghanistan-Pakistan fans

Headingley [UK], June 30 (ANI): Apex body of cricket issued a statement on the scuffle between Afghanistan-Pakistan fans during the match on Saturday and said they will take the appropriate action against the anti-social elements and ensure the security of the venue.

Read More
iocl