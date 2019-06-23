Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi
Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi

CWC'19: Twitteraties praise Mohammad Nabi's efforts against India

ANI | Updated: Jun 23, 2019 01:51 IST

Southampton [UK], Jun 23 (ANI): The World Cup match against India was heartbreaking for Afganistan, especially because Mohammad Nabi took his side so close to what could have been their first win in the tournament. However, Mohammad Shami dismissed Nabi for 52 in the final over dashing Afghanistan's hopes.
Twitter heaped praises on Nabi for his efforts to take the game to the last over.
Referring to Nabi's innings, Riteish Deshmukh congratulated Afghanistan for playing like true champions.
"Huge congratulations to #TeamAfghanistan they played like true Champions.... #Nabi," Deshmukh said.

One user wrote about the partnership between Nabi and Rashid Khan and how former Pakistan cricketer and now commentator Rameez Raja was forced to change his earlier statement.

"Well played Nabi, well played Afghanistan. Couldn't be more proud of this team. To play so well against the best team in the world, I'm not complaining," another user said.

Cricket World Cup sympathised with Afghanistan and especially Nabi who brought his side so close to victory.
"It was heartbreak for Afghanistan and Mohammad Nabi who came so close to taking his side home. He played brilliantly for his 52," Cricket World Cup wrote.

One user said Nabi made the match more interesting.
"This man makes match much more interesting..well done #Nabi," a user said.

A parody account with Ravindra Jadeja's name praised Nabi for keeping the match alive till the end.
"Well played Mohammad Nabi. Kept Afghan hopes alive till the end. #INDvAFG #INDvsAFG #AFGvIND," the user said.

Earlier, Nabi took two pricey wickets of KL Rahul (30) and Virat Kohli (67) to restrict India to 224/8. Afghanistan will next meet Bangladesh on June 24. (ANI)

