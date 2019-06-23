Southampton [UK], June 23 (ANI): Indian skipper Virat Kohli was fined 25 per cent of his match fee for excessive appealing during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match against Afghanistan on Saturday.

Kohli was found to have breached Article 2.1 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "Excessive appealing during an International Match", said the ICC.

The 30-year-old was found in an argument with umpire Aleem Dar in the 29th over of Afghanistan's inning while appealing for the LBW decision.

Kohli admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Chris Broad of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, and as such, there was no need for a formal hearing.

In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of Kohli, for whom it was the second offence since the introduction of the revised code in September 2016.

Kohli now has two demerit points, his first was during the Pretoria Test against South Africa on 15 January 2018.

On-field umpires Aleem Dar and Richard Illingworth, third umpire Richard Kettleborough and fourth official Michael Gough levelled the charges against him.

India will next take on West Indies on June 27 at Old Trafford in Manchester. (ANI)