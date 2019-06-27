Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag
CWC'19: Virender Sehwag criticises India's defensive approach against spinners

ANI | Updated: Jun 27, 2019 19:32 IST

New Delhi [India], Jun 27 (ANI): In the ongoing match between India and West Indies in Manchester in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, the Men in Blue were bogged down once again by the spinners and former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag voiced his concern related to the side's defensive batting approach.
"Rashid Khan had gone for 25 in 4 overs, gave away only 13 in his next 6 and today Fabian Allen had given 34 in 5 overs, only 18 in next 5. Can't be so defensive against the spinners," Sehwag tweeted.

In the ongoing match between India and West Indies, the former won the toss and opted to bat first. The Men in Blue kept on losing wickets at regular intervals which forced the team to be in a defensive mindset.
Indians are believed to be good players against the spinners but their approach against Windies spinner Fabien Allen was a little hard to digest.
Allen conceded 34 runs from his first five overs, but in his second spell he was able to bog down the Indian batsman and he just went for 18 runs in his second spell.
The Indian team faced criticism for their approach against Afghanistan in their last match. Both Kedar Jadhav and MS Dhoni came under fire for not rotating the strike against Afghan spinners and just playing dot balls which resulted in the Men in Blue's below par score against Afghanistan.
In the match between India and West Indies, Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni guided India to a score of 268 runs for the loss of seven wickets in the allotted fifty overs.
Kohli played a knock of 72 runs whereas Dhoni remained unbeaten on 56. Kemar Roach took the maximum wickets for West Indies as he scalped three wickets.
If India goes on to win their match against West Indies, they will have 11 points from six points and they will most likely be through to the knock-out stage of the tournament. (ANI)

