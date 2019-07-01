Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza
Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza

CWC'19: Will play according to our plan against India, says Mashrafe Mortaza

ANI | Updated: Jul 01, 2019 19:36 IST

Birmingham [UK], July 1 (ANI): Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza on Monday said that his team will not follow England's approach, rather will play according to their own plan against India in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match on July 2 at Edgbaston.
Mortaza also praised Indian spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav and said the bowlers are doing well.
"I think Indian spinners (Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav) are doing a lot better. If you look at their stats, both are doing well. I can't say we will do the same that England did yesterday. I think we have to play according to our own plan," Mortaza said in a press conference.
Calling India a very strong side, the Bangladesh skipper said the match will not be easy but his side will play hard and give 100 percent on the field.
"Only two matches are left, we have to play our best. To be honest, India are a very strong side. It is not easy but we will play hard and give our 100 percent. Every time we play, we want to be the best. We have to do our best as we are still in the tournament. We have to play a lot better than what we have played," he said.
When asked about pressure that supporters create on players, Mortaza said it depends from player to player as to how they handle the pressure. He, however, further added that there is no pressure from the crowd.
"(Cricket) is all about skills. We have to handle the pressure although it depends on man to man. It is good to see supporters but I don't think there is any pressure from the supporters. Indian fans are also doing the same thing," he said.
England and India played at the venue on Sunday. The hosts of the tournament opted to bat first and posted a mammoth total of 337. India struggled to chase down as they fell 31 runs short.
Reflecting on the pitch condition, Mortaza said, "I think it will be the same wicket. Both teams will get the same benefit here. Yes one side is small and batsmen will target but it is pretty normal. The team we will play against likes to chase. Though they couldn't chase yesterday still we are not taking them lightly."
Talking about all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan's performance, the Bangladesh skipper said Shakib has done everything that he could and will finish the World Cup on a good note.
"As far as (Bangladesh cricket) development is concerned, I think we are doing good. Shakib (Al Hasan) is doing what he can do. He has done everything that he could be it bat, bowl or field. I think he is our best performer in the World Cup and he will finish on a good note. If we manage to play well, it will be a big achievement," he said. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 19:13 IST

England would win Women's Ashes, says British Deputy High Commissioner

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): Jan Thompson, the British Deputy High Commissioner to India, is hopeful that England would come out triumphant in the Women's Ashes, beginning July 2 at Leicester.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 19:11 IST

On orange jersey row, Harbhajan cautions against mixing politics, sports

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): Amid the controversy over Indian team's orange colour jersey in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, ace-spinner Harbhajan Singh on Monday cautioned against mixing politics and sports.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 18:21 IST

Aston Villa signs Matt Targett for upcoming Premier League season

Birmingham [UK], July 1 (ANI): English football club Aston Villa on Monday confirmed the signing of Matt Targett from Southampton. The club, however, did not disclose the signing amount of the player.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 18:13 IST

Chelsea FC confirms Gonzalo Higuain's exit

London [UK], July 1 (ANI): English football club Chelsea FC on Monday confirmed that Gonzalo Higuain will be leaving the club as the player chose not to extend his loan from Juventus.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 17:53 IST

CWC'19: ICC confirms Mayank Agarwal as replacement player for...

Dubai [UAE], July 1 (ANI): International Cricket Council on Monday confirmed Mayank Agarwal as a replacement player for Vijay Shankar in the India squad for the remainder of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 17:11 IST

Wish team management tells Dhoni to play run-a-ball, says Sanjay...

Edgbaston [UK], July 1 (ANI): Wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni has been facing severe criticism for his baffling batting approach against England on Sunday, and former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar on Monday said that he wishes that team management tells Dhoni to maintain a run-a-ball tempo to hi

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 16:40 IST

Bhuvneshwar was fit to play against England as well, says Sanjay Bangar

Edgbaston [UK], July 1 (ANI): As India and Bangladesh get ready to lock horns in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, batting coach Sanjay Bangar provided an injury update on Bhuvneshwar Kumar, saying the bowler was fit to play against England as well.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 16:04 IST

Kamaljit aims debut in Intercontinental Cup

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): Goalkeeper Kamaljit Singh is aiming to make his debut for the Intercontinental Cup.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 15:34 IST

David Warner names his new born 'Isla Rose'

London [UK], July 1 (ANI): Australia cricketer David Warner has named his newborn daughter as Isla Rose Warner.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 14:44 IST

Vijay Shankar ruled out of CWC'19

Birmingham [UK], July 1 (ANI): India's all-rounder Vijay Shankar, who was dropped from the match against England on Sunday, was on Monday ruled out of the ongoing Cricket World Cup owing to his toe injury.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 14:31 IST

CWC'19: Waqar Younus targets India's sportsmanship against England

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): Former Pakistani pacer Waqar Younis took a dig at India's defeat by 31 runs against England on Sunday and said that champions failed badly.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 14:02 IST

Usman Khawaja not taking South Africa lightly

Melbourne [Australia], July 1 (ANI): Australia batsman Usman Khawaja said that their upcoming opponent, South Africa, have some experienced players and their current situation does not mean that they are a bad team.

Read More
iocl