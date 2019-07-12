CWC'19: Will witness the maiden winner

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 00:25 IST

My heart is heavy as I'm sure yours is too: Rohit Sharma after semis loss

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): A day after losing to New Zealand in the semi-final of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, India opening batsman Rohit Sharma admitted that they failed to deliver, and thanked fans for their colossal support to the Men in Blue during the tournament.