CWG 2022: Carried on rhythm from Sri Lanka tour, says Renuka Singh on her brilliant bowling spell

Birmingham [UK], July 29 (ANI): Following her superb bowling spell against Australia in India's Commonwealth Games 2022 campaign opener, pacer Renuka Singh said that she carried on the rhythm she had during the Sri Lanka tour.

A gutsy half-century by Ashleigh Gardner and a solid cameo from Grace Harris, backed by an outstanding spell by Jess Jonassen, helped Australia stage a comeback to register a three-wicket win over India in their campaign opener T20I match at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Friday.

"I was very excited to play in Commonwealth Games, because women's cricket is being played for the first time here. I carried on the rhythm I had in Sri Lanka," said Singh in a post-match conference.



Renuka was extremely brilliant with the ball in Sri Lanka. She was the leading bowler in the T20I series, in which she took seven wickets. In the ODI series, she took three wickets. Renuka was a vital part of the side that won both series against the Lankans.

On her side's upcoming match against arch-rivals Pakistan on July 31, Renuka said that the team will work in areas in which they lack and will emerge victorious.

Renuka felt that India lost the match because it felt a shortage of a pace bowler in the middle overs.

With this loss, India's medal hopes in cricket have taken a dent and they head into their match with arch-rivals Pakistan on July 31. India could not defeat the world champions despite great knocks from skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (52) and Shafali Verma (48) as Jonassen (4/22) crushed India's middle order.

Australia pulled off a win from the jaws of defeat. India's Renuka Singh (4/18) inflicted a lot of initial damage on Aussie batting. But her efforts could not take India to a win as Gardner (52*) and Harris (37) helped Australia muster the winning score. (ANI)

