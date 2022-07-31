CWG 2022: Pakistan wins toss, opts to bat first against India in must-win match for both

Birmingham [UK], July 31 (ANI): Pakistan women's cricket skipper Bismah Maroof won the toss and elected to bat first against India in their high-octane T20I match at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Sunday.

Pakistan and India are heading into this match with losses in the first games. Pakistan lost to Barbados in their tournament opener by 15 runs while India registered a heartbreaking loss to Australia by three wickets in its opener.

Pakistan skipper Maroof said during the toss, "We will bat first. It is an important match, will like to put on a target. Very important match to stay alive."



Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur said at the toss, "Two changes for us. Wanted to bowl first. Always better to chase in these conditions. Want to go with the same approach (as against Australia)."

Pakistan Women (Playing XI): Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali(w), Omaima Sohail, Bismah Maroof(c), Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Kainat Imtiaz, Fatima Sana, Tuba Hassan, Diana Baig, Anam Amin

India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia(w), Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Sabbhineni Meghana, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh. (ANI)

