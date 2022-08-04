CWG 2022: Renuka Singh's four-wicket haul guides India to win over Barbados by 100 runs to enter semis

Birmingham [UK], August 4 (ANI): Renuka Singh's four-wicket haul guided India to a 100-run victory over Barbados to seal a place in the semi-finals at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Wednesday.

For India, Renuka bagged four wickets while Harmanpreet Kaur, Radha Yadav and Sneh Rana bagged one wicket each. For Barbados Kyshona Knight was the top scorer.

Defending a total of 162, Renuka Singh gave his team a big breakthrough in the very first over of the innings as she dismissed Deandra Dottin with zero runs on board. In the third over of the innings, Renuka gave his team another breakthrough as she sent back captain Hayley Matthews to the pavilion after scoring 9 runs in 7 deliveries.

Renuka in red-hot form claimed another wicket as she departed Kycia Knight, who went back to the pavilion after scoring three runs. The star bowler of India Renuka gave another blow to Barbados as she bowled out Aaliyah Alleyne and totally dominated the opponents by restricting them to play big shots, tottering Barbados at 20/4.

Renuka's four-wicket haul in the powerplay completely dismantled the top order. Barbados' batters failed to score double-digit runs and all went back to the hut leaving their team far away from the victory. Barbados batters only managed to score only 62 runs after losing eight wickets in their 20 overs.

Earlier, India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur and vice-captain Smriti Mandhana were unable to be much trouble to the score but Shafali Verma played a knock of 43 runs off 26 balls helping India to stabilize the innings in the first 10 overs. Jemimah Rodrigues then took over to smash a half-century and a useful cameo from Deepti Sharma helped India reach a score of 162.

Brief score: India 162/4 (Jemimah Rodrigues 56*, Shafali Verma 43; Shanika Bruce 1-17) vs Barbados 62/8 (Kyshona Knight 16, Shakera Selman 12*; 4-10). (ANI)