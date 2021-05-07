CWI offers 18 WI women cricketers retainer contracts for 2021-22 season

St.John's (Antigua) [West Indies], May 7 (ANI): Cricket West Indies (CWI) has expanded the number of West Indies Women's players offered retainer contracts for the 2021-2022 season to a record number of 18 players.



This is an increase of three retainer contracts compared to the 2020-21 season with contracts offered for the first time to developing young players Kaysia Schultz and Qiana Joseph. The three players will join the 15 retained players from the 2020-2021 season, including captain Stafanie Taylor, dynamic all-rounder Deandra Dottin and the leading T20 International (T20I) wicket-taker Anisa Mohammed.



This marks a continuation of CWI's investment into Women's and Girl's cricket which aims to strengthen and widen the talent pool available, as well as encourage greater participation into the women's game.



CWI's lead selector for Women's and Girl's cricket, Ann Browne-John said: "The last contract period did not see many international matches as we only played five T20I matches against England. Despite this, the contracted players were able to keep themselves fit and match ready. It was therefore the fairest decision to return all fifteen to contract.





"Additionally, it is really a positive that three new development contracts have been awarded for the upcoming year. This will allow the requisite focus to be placed on these young players as they continue to progress their careers. There has been a lack of left-arm orthodox bowlers in the region, therefore Joseph and Schultz will hopefully help fill this void; with Joseph also bringing her left-hand batting skills which is also limited in the region. Hector is one of the bright young fast bowlers who has been bowling with great aggression in the past few training camps."



CWI's Director of Cricket Jimmy Adams said, "I am delighted for all the players who have been awarded central contracts, especially those who are new to the contract list. We saw fit to expand the list of retained players by awarding additional development contracts to three young players who the selectors strongly recommended for inclusion."



The West Indies Women are currently in Antigua for their second high-performance camp of the year under newly appointed Head Coach Courtney Walsh.



West Indies Women's contracted players 2021-2022 Season: Aaliyah Alleyne, Shemaine Campbelle, Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Cherry Ann Fraser, Shabika Gajnabi, Sheneta Grimmond, Shawnisha Hector, Chinelle Henry, Qiana Joseph, Hayley Matthews, Anisa Mohammed, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack, Kaysia Schultz, Shakera Selman, Stafanie Taylor. (ANI)

