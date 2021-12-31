Dale Steyn hails India's win at Centurion

New Delhi [India], December 31 (ANI): The Indian team has not only won praise from former Indian cricketers but South African cricketing legends have also appreciated their performance. Former South African pace bowler Dale Steyn is all praise for Virat Kohli and company for the way they have played over the years.

"Well done India. Over the last few tours to SA they've been more and more impressive. Winning away from home is what makes a world-class team, that's what they currently doing. Congratulations." tweeted Former South African pacer Dale Steyn.

Dale Steyn was a part of the South African team when India toured in 2006, 2010, 2014 and 2018. Except in 2010, India lost all the Test series in the 'Rainbow Nation'. It is also the first time since 2006 that India have started the Test series with a win and taken a 1-0 lead in the 3-match series.

Dale Steyn, who has 439 Test wickets to his name, is all praise for Indian pacers like Mohammed Shami, who bagged five wickets in the first innings and three in the second innings, as well as Jasprit Bumrah, who was also exceptional bagging two and three wickets respectively in the first and second innings.

"Bumrah and Shami have been amazing for a while now, big keys for them, they bowl attacking lines & lengths (constantly) and move the ball very LATE. Day 1 vs Day 3/4/5 is a massive difference, deck speeds up and things happen way faster. They were smart and used conditions well." replied Dale Steyn on Twitter when asked about Indian pacers Bumrah and Shami.



The last time too, the Indian team under the leadership of Virat Kohli had played well but could not deliver the winning punch in the first two Tests ending up conceding an 0-2 lead in the 3-match series. India went on to win the third Test in Johannesburg and now they have registered their maiden win in Centurion.

The credit for India's performance goes to bowlers as in the last four Test matches they played in South Africa as they have bagged 20 wickets in each Test match.

Bumrah made his Test debut in the 2017/2018 Test series and now he is the fastest Indian pacer to bag 100 Test wickets overseas.

"Bumrah has a unique action that does make him tricky to face, good pace too! Shami has a great wrist & always threatens the outside & inside edge with that wonderful seam. MOST importantly, they experienced & NOW know how to take wickets! Can't teach that. " said Dale Steyn on Twitter.

The Indian pace bowling attack is a potent force now and with their consistent performances overseas they now have won two-Test series in Australia, taken an unbeaten 2-1 lead in England and have put India in front with a 1-0 lead in South Africa. (ANI)

