Dale Steyn not 'medically fit' for India tour, says Corrie Van Zyl

Cape Town [South Africa], Aug 14 (ANI): South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn is not 'medically ready', said Cricket South Africa's (CSA) acting director Corrie Van Zyl citing the reason for the omission of the pacer from the squad announced for India tour.

"He is not yet medically ready and our information makes that very clear," Sport24.co.za quoted Van Zyl as saying.

The Proteas announced their squad for India tour on Tuesday and Dale Steyn was a notable absentee from the announced squad.

Steyn also came home early from the 2019 World Cup as he was ruled out from the tournament due to a shoulder injury.

South Africa's Test squad: Faf du Plessis (c), Temba Bavuma (vc), Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Zubayr Hamza, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Vernon Philander, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Rudi Second.

South Africa's T20I Squad: Quinton de Kock (c), Rassie van der Dussen (vc), Temba Bavuma, Junior Dala, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Jon-Jon Smuts.

South Africa will tour India to play three-T20I and three-Test matches in September. The first T20I will be played at Dharmshala on September 15. (ANI)

