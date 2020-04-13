Dale Steyn reveals his favourite bowling spells in cricket

New Delhi [India], April 13 (ANI): South Africa pacer Dale Steyn has revealed his favourite bowling spells.

Steyn was doing an #AskDale session on Twitter and a fan asked him about his best spells in international cricket.

The Proteas pacer replied: Nagpur (7 against India) and Wanderers (6 against Pakistan).



Steyn picked up a seven-wicket haul against India at Nagpur in 2010 in the first Test of the two-match series. His exploits helped South Africa defeat India by an innings and 6 runs.

Steyn achieved the feat in the first innings after Proteas put up a mammoth score of 558/6.

Steyn picked up the wickets of Murali Vijay, Sachin Tendulkar, S Badrinath, Wriddhiman Saha, Harbhajan Singh, Zaheer Khan, and Amit Mishra to finish with figures of 7-51.

In the Test match against Pakistan at Johannesburg, Steyn finished with figures of 6-8 in the first innings to bundle out the opponents for just 49.

Steyn picked up the wickets of Mohammad Hafeez, Nasir Jamshed, Younis Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saeed Ajmal, and Rahat Ali.

In the second innings against Pakistan, Steyn took five wickets and South Africa won by 211 runs.

Steyn announced his retirement last year from red-ball cricket, which he termed as the ultimate form of the game. Explaining his decision, Steyn said that it was in the best interest of prolonging his career.

He continues to remain available for South Africa in both One-Day International and T20 cricket.

The fast bowler represented South Africa in 93 Tests and took 439 wickets at an average of 22.95.

Steyn became the leading wicket-taker for his nation in the longest format after he went past Shaun Pollock in 2019. (ANI)

