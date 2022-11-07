"Dancing shoes on from SKY, brilliant feet movement": Irfan praises Suryakumar's knock against Zimbabwe

New Delhi [India], November 6 (ANI): Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan heaped praises on star batter Suryakumar Yadav's footwork during his blazing half-century against Zimbabwe in their ICC T20 World Cup match, saying that he had his "dancing shoes on".

"Dancing shoes on from SKY. Brilliant feet movement," tweeted Irfan.

Notably, Suryakumar Yadav on Sunday became the first Indian player to score 1,000 runs in a calendar year.



The batter accomplished this feat in his side's final Super 12 stage match against Zimbabwe at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

In the match, Suryakumar put his perfect finishing touches to make sure India finished their innings on a high. He scored 61* off just 25 balls, consisting of six fours and four sixes. He was striking at a strike rate of 244.00.

In 28 innings this year, Suryakumar has scored 1,026 runs at an average of 44.60. One century and nine half-centuries have come out of his bat, with the best score of 117. These runs have come at a strike rate of 186.24.

Suryakumar is only the second player in T20I history to score 1,000 runs in a calendar year. (ANI).

