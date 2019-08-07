Dane van Niekerk feels honoured after 'Cricketer of the Year' award

Cape Town [South Africa], Aug 7 (ANI): All-rounder Dane van Niekerk, who was named South African Women's Cricketer of the Year, said she did not expect it and is feeling honoured after the recognition.

Van Niekerk won the AWARD during the Cricket South Africa (CSA) awards function.

"First of all, the recognition from my team-mates, that means the most because it shows they appreciated the efforts that I put in before I got injured and then obviously getting Player of the Year, I didn't expect it. There were a lot of players, who after my injury put up their hand by playing really well. I really feel honoured," Sport24.co.za quoted Van Niekerk as saying.

Van Niekerk was forced to stay out of action for six months due to a stress fracture of the right femur.

Recalling the six-month injury period, she said: "It was a pretty rough six months for me. You know I love the game, so being away from my team-mates first of all, and being away from the game, was really tough."

In the women's category, Marizanne Kapp was named as the ODI Player of the Year while Shabnim Ismail bagged the T20 International Player of the year award.

From men, South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis won the Cricketer of the Year honour. (ANI)

