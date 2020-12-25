Daniel Bell-Drummond extends contract with Kent till 2023

Canterbury [UK], December 25 (ANI): Opening batsman Daniel Bell-Drummond has signed a contract extension with Kent Cricket until at least the end of the 2023 season, the club confirmed on Thursday.

The Lewisham-born batsman, who also bowls occasional right-arm medium pace, joined Kent Cricket as a seven-year-old before being awarded his first professional contract as a Kent player in 2010.

Since his debut in 2011, Bell-Drummond has scored 11,694 runs for Kent across all formats in 291 matches to date, averaging 33.79.

"I have been playing for Kent in some shape or form for 20 years now, and it is an extremely exciting time to be a part of this talented Kent squad," Bell-Drummond said in an official statement.



"The decision to extend my stay at my home county was an easy one - everyone in the dressing room knows that with more hard work and dedication, silverware is not a far-off prospect for us," he added.

In 2020, the 27-year-old was the top scorer of the Vitality Blast, amassing 423 runs in 11 matches at 42.30 with a strike rate of 154.94.

When club captain Sam Billings was away on international duties with England, Bell-Drummond captained the Kent Spitfires in eight matches, winning five.

"Daniel has been an integral part of Kent Cricket's first team for ten years now, despite only being 27 years of age," said Kent's Director of Cricket, Paul Downton.

"He is a hugely talented batsman who was our leading run-scorer in the Championship in 2019 and the country's leading run-scorer in the Vitality Blast in 2020," he added. (ANI)

