Bangladesh's spin consultant Daniel Vettori (File photo)
Bangladesh's spin consultant Daniel Vettori (File photo)

Daniel Vettori joins Bangladesh as spin consultant

ANI | Updated: Jul 28, 2019 00:04 IST

Dhaka [Bangladesh], July 28 (ANI): The Bangladesh Cricket Board on Saturday appointed former New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori as spin consultant and South Africa paceman Charl Langeveldt as pace bowling coach.
Vettori has agreed to work with the Bangladesh spinners up to the ICC T20 World Cup 2020 in Australia.
On the other hand, Langeveldt will join the team as its full-time pace bowling coach.
40-year-old Vettori, New Zealand's record wicket-taker in international cricket, retired in 2015. He has been the head coach of Indian Premier League (IPL) side Royal Challengers Bangalore and Australia's Big Bash League (BBL) team Brisbane Heat.
The Kiwi great will be available for around 100 days in his role with Bangladesh which combines preparation phase, series' and tournaments including the tours of India 2019, the Asia Cup and New Zealand in 2020.
"Spin bowling has been a traditional strength for Bangladesh. I hope to share my knowledge as a player and coach of the demands of modern-day spin bowling in all versions of the game and help the bowlers make good intelligent decisions so that they can maximise their talents and skills," Vettori said.
"This is a team on the rise and there are so much experience and potential. It will be a pleasure to work with the likes of Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam and the other up and coming youngsters which I am looking forward to with a lot of interest," he added.
44-year old Langeveldt has played 87 international matches for South Africa from 2001 to 2010.
Before joining Bangladesh, he was Afghanistan's bowling coach. He has also been South Africa's fast bowling specialist coach.
Currently, Bangladesh is in Colombo and playing an ODI series with Sri Lanka.
Sri Lanka had won the first game by 91 runs and both the teams will meet in the second ODI at PR Stadium on July 28. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 23:56 IST

Ben Stokes is natural leader, says Ashley Giles

London [UK], July 27 (ANI): Former English batsman Ashley Giles said on Saturday that Ben Stokes is a natural leader and will support skipper Joe Root in the upcoming Ashes series.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 23:39 IST

Dharmasena, Erasmus followed right process, says ICC on...

London [UK], July 27 (ANI): International Cricket Council's (ICC) general manager of cricket Geoff Allardice on Saturday said the officiating umpires Kumar Dharmasena and Marais Erasmus at the World Cup final followed the right process while taking a decision on the overthrow.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 22:40 IST

Time for England women team to shake up, says Ian Pont

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): Former Essex and Nottinghamshire fast bowler Ian Pont on Saturday questioned England's performance in the Women's Ashes, asking whether it is time to make major changes in the line-up.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 22:19 IST

Dutee Chand's nomination for Arjuna award, Harbhajan's for Khel...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 27 (ANI): Indian sprinter Dutee Chand's nomination for Arjuna Award and cricketer Harbhajan Singh's nomination for Khel Ratna were rejected by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 21:49 IST

Excited to experience more time with Lancashire club: Jos Buttler

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): England wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler on Saturday expressed excitement over experiencing more time with the Lancashire cricket club.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 21:18 IST

Bibiano Fernandes: Objective is to test ourself ahead of AFC U16...

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): India U15 national team coach Bibiano Fernandes said that team will travel to Thailand to test themselves before the AFC U16 Championship Qualifiers.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 21:13 IST

Huge honour to get selected for Ashes series: Peter Siddle

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): It is always a huge honour to get selected for the Ashes series, said Australia fast bowler Peter Siddle on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 20:34 IST

Cameron Bancroft: Have learned to be true to myself

Dubai [UAE], July 27 (ANI): Australian wicket-keeper batsman Cameron Bancroft who recently called in for the Ashes squad said that he learned to be true to himself, after returning from a nine-month suspension.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 20:26 IST

Tokyo Olympics 2020 to have Table Tennis mixed doubles

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): For the first time in the Olympic Games' history, men and women will compete together in a new Table Tennis mixed doubles event in Tokyo 2020.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 19:41 IST

Allan Border turns 64 today

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): Birthday wishes poured in for Australia's 1987 World Cup-winning captain Allan Robert Border as he turns 64 on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 19:32 IST

IOA president writes to Kiren Rijiju, urging to boycott CWG Games 2022

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president Narinder Batra has written to Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju, urging him to boycott the Common Wealth Games (CWG) 2022 in the UK due to the exclusion of shooting.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 18:25 IST

Bangladesh fined for slow over-rate against Sri Lanka in first ODI

Dubai [UAE], July 27 (ANI): Bangladesh team has been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate against Sri Lanka in the first ODI in Colombo on Friday.

Read More
iocl