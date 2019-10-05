Danushka Gunathilaka, Nuwan Pradeep star as SL defeat Pak in first T20I

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 18:45 IST

Kolkata is the 'Mecca of Indian Football', says Igor Stimac

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): As India gears up to face Bangladesh in the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, Blue Tigers' coach Igor Stimac on Saturday hailed Kolkata as the 'Mecca of Indian Football' and said that the team is looking forward to playing the match in the city.