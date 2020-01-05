D'Arcy Short smashes first century of ninth season of BBL

Perth [Australia], Jan 5 (ANI): Hobart Hurricanes' batsmen D'Arcy Short smashed the first century of the ninth season of Big Bash League (BBL) here on Sunday.

Short played an unbeaten knock of 103 runs against Perth Scorchers. He struck a six on the final delivery of the innings to complete his century.

This is Short's second BBL hundred.

After opting to bat first, Hurricanes racked up a total of 180 runs with the help of Short's brilliant innings.

Scorchers are yet to start their innings. (ANI)