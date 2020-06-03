Darren Bravo, Hetmyer refuse to tour England as Windies announces squad

St John's [Antigua], June 3 (ANI): Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer and Keemo Paul have refused to tour England for the three-match Test series.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) said in an official statement that it fully respects their decision and will not hold it against them when considering future selection.

CWI announced the 14-member squad for the upcoming three-match Test series against England on Wednesday.

Jason Holder will be leading the West Indies side.

The board has also announced a list of 11 revserves for the proposed tour.

The West Indies squad will live, train and play in a "bio-secure" environment during the seven weeks of the tour, as part of the comprehensive medical and operations plans to ensure player and staff safety.

The bio-secure protocols will restrict movement in and out of the venues, so the selection panel has also named a list of reserve players who will travel to train and help prepare the Test squad and ensure replacements are available in case of any injury.

West Indies 14-member squad: Jason Holder (c), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shane Dowrich, Chemar Holder, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach

Reserve players for the tour: Sunil Ambris, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Keon Harding, Kyle Mayers, Preston McSween, Marquino Mindley, Shane Moseley, Anderson Phillip, Oshane Thomas, Jomel Warrican.

The two newcomers to the Test squad are middle-order batsman Nkrumah Bonner and fast bowler Chemar Holder.

22-year-old Holder was the leading fast bowler in the West Indies Championship with 36 wickets in eight matches at 18.91 each, and was one of the successful ICC Under-19 World Cup winning side in 2016.

"The new cricketing environment will take some getting used to. However, being in England and working together for four weeks before the first Test will give the squad the opportunity to get acclimatized and hopefully, mentally and technically adjusted to the demands of the new environment," CWI lead selector, Roger Harper said in an official statement.

"Playing in July could be a blessing as the weather is likely to be warmer which will allow the squad more of an opportunity to play its best cricket," he added.

England will be playing the series against West Indies behind closed doors beginning July 8, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed on Tuesday.

The matches will be held at Hampshire's Ageas Bowl and Lancashire's Emirates Old Trafford. These two venues have been chosen as bio-secure venues.

The ECB has revealed the proposed dates for all three Tests and the series will go ahead if the UK government gives the approval.

The proposed dates for three Tests are:

First Test: July 8-12 at Ageas Bowl

Second Test: July 16-20 at Emirates Old Trafford

Third Test: July 24-28 at Emirates Old Trafford

All international cricket has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This series will mark the return of international cricket. (ANI)

