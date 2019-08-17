Darren Bravo, John Campbell named in West Indies 'A' squad for three-day match against India

St John's [Antigua], Aug 17 (ANI): Cricket West Indies (CWI) included Darren Bravo and John Campbell in the 14-man squad for West Indies 'A' to play against India in a three-day tour match.

Bravo and Campbell are part of the West Indies Test squad that will play against the Indians in the two-Test series, starting August 22, at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground in Antigua. This series forms part of the new ICC World Test Championship.

The duo played key roles in Windies winning back the Wisden Trophy from England with the Test Series triumph in February and the match will help them gain valuable practice to get match-ready to face Virat Kohli's side ahead of the first Test.

The squad will be led by Leeward Islands Hurricanes wicketkeeper-batsman Jahmar Hamilton.

Following is the 14-member squad:

Jahmar Hamilton (c), Darren Bravo, John Campbell, Jonathan Carter, Akim Fraser, Keon Harding, Kavem Hodge, Brandon King, Jason Mohammed, Marquino Mindley, Khary Pierre, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Jeremy Solozano.

West Indies 'A' will play against India in a three-day tour match on Saturday, ahead of the Test series. (ANI)

