Darren Gough set to be named Yorkshire's director of cricket

London [UK], December 6 (ANI): Former England pacer Darren Gough is set to be named Yorkshire's new director of cricket.

The club is now trying to rebuild its structure in the wake of the sacking of the existing coaching and medical staff, reported ESPNcricinfo.

Gough played county cricket for Yorkshire and he went on to take 453 first-class wickets in 15 years with the club.

The pacer also scalped 229 wickets in 58 Test appearances for England, before finishing his career at Essex.

Yorkshire County Cricket Club (YCCC) on Friday had announced the removal of Director of Cricket Martyn Moxon and First XI Coach Andrew Gale along with the team's entire coaching staff.



Yorkshire had said a new Director of Cricket will be appointed imminently, alongside a new coaching team which is being recruited. The club also informed that the backroom medical team, external services provided by Pavilion Physiotherapy Clinic, has also left the Club. An interim medical team is also in the process of being appointed.

Last month, the chairman of Yorkshire County Cricket Club, Roger Hutton, announced his resignation ahead of an emergency meeting to discuss the club's response to racism experienced by former player Azeem Rafiq.

The Yorkshire County Cricket Club (YCCC) in September this year had said Rafiq, during his first spell as a player at YCCC, was the victim of racial harassment and bullying but the club said it would take no disciplinary action.

Azeem Rafiq in November this year in the parliamentary select committee hearing revealed how former England batter Gary Ballance used the term 'Kevin' in a derogatory manner.

MPs heard from former cricketer Azeem Rafiq in the DCMS hearing, about his calls for disciplinary action to be taken by Yorkshire County Cricket Club following its investigation which found he had been subjected to racial harassment and bullying.

Rafiq spoke in detail about one-time Yorkshire captain Gary Ballance. Notably, Ballance admitted using a "racial slur" towards Rafiq in a lengthy statement issued earlier this month, apologising but stating it as part of a long and deep friendship. (ANI)

