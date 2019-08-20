Darren Lehmann to coach Leeds-based team in The Hundred

London [UK], Aug 20 (ANI): Former Australia player Darren Lehmann has been appointed as the head coach of the Leeds-based team for the upcoming new 100-ball format tournament -- The Hundred.

The former World Cup-winning coach said he is excited and hoping to get some success.

"It is going to be special to get back up north where I have so many good memories from my playing days. To go back there to coach in The Hundred is exciting and hopefully we can have some success," The Hundred's official website quoted Lehmann as saying.

"I know how passionate the fans are and they will demand that we play an entertaining brand of cricket and win. You expect that when you know the proud tradition of both Yorkshire and Durham. We want to bring in some of the best players in the world and if those players can get it right on the pitch then the competition can go through the roof," he added.

Moreover, former England player Danielle Hazell will coach the franchise's women's team.

Hazell has won Ashes three times and was part of the successful 2017 ICC Women's World Cup-winning squad.

Hazell said that she enjoys the opportunities that come her way and wants to make the most of it.

"Things have happened pretty quickly in my coaching career but you have to take the bull by the horns and enjoy the opportunities that come your way and make the most of them," Hazell said.

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) in February this year confirmed that the first-class counties of England and Wales agreed to a 100-ball format competition, called The Hundred.

Scheduled for 2020, the tournament will see eight new city-based teams competing over a five-week period.

The new white-ball cricket is a 100-ball per inning format. In the matches, a change of end will take place after ten balls and bowlers can deliver either five or ten consecutive balls. Each bowler can deliver a maximum of 20 balls per game and each bowling side gets a strategic timeout of up to two and a half minutes.

Moreover, The Hundred will have a 25-ball powerplay start for each team and two fielders are allowed outside of the initial 30-yard circle during the powerplay. These playing conditions have been recommended by ECB's Cricket Committee. (ANI)

