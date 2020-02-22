Darren Sammy to be conferred with citizenship of Pakistan

New Delhi [India], Feb 22 (ANI): The Pakistan Cricket Board on Saturday announced that West Indies player Darren Sammy will be awarded the citizenship of Pakistan.

Arif Alvi, the President of Pakistan will be giving the citizenship to Sammy for his contribution to cricket in Pakistan.

"President of Pakistan Dr @ArifAlvi will confer the highest civilian award and honorary citizenship to Darren Sammy on 23 March for his invaluable contribution to cricket in Pakistan," PCB Media tweeted.



The St.Lucia based all-rounder is currently playing the fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League. He is representing Peshawar Zalmi in the tournament.

In the team's last match against Karachi Kings, Sammy managed to score 30 runs.

The 36-year-old Sammy has played 38 Tests, 126 ODIs and 68 T20Is for the West Indies.

He also led the Windies to the T20 World Cup win in 2016. Sammy last played an international match for the Windies in 2015. (ANI)

