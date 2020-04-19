Dav Whatmore takes charge at Baroda as Director of Cricket

London [UK], April 19 (ANI): Former Sri Lanka coach Dav Whatmore is set to take charge at Baroda as Director of Cricket.

Whatmore, the 1996 World Cup-winning coach with Sri Lanka, coached Kerala for three years before taking the new role. He guided Kerala to their first-ever Ranji Trophy semi-finals in 2018-19.

"I will, obviously, coach the senior team. But apart from that, I will have to lay down a structure at the Under-19 and Under-23 levels to create a feeder system along with the local coaches. It's a two-year contract, to begin with," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Whatmore as saying.

Kerala witnessed a very poor 2019-2020 Ranji Trophy season as they finished on the 17th position out of 18 teams in the combined Groups A and B points table with a solitary win in eight matches. After the season, Kerala and Whatmore parted ways.

Apart from Sri Lanka, Whatmore has coached three other international sides, namely, Zimbabwe, Bangladesh, and Pakistan. (ANI)

